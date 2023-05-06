Cremonese troubles Spezia and keeps the fight for salvation alive: 2-0 for Zini, now it’s Verona’s turn | A league

The Cremona is still alive: 2-0 home win against Spezia, which is now just three points away. Goals by Ciofani e Vasquezwhich put Semplici’s men in serious difficulty

THE MATCH – In the first half Spezia suffers only one shot: it is the winning one by Ciofani at sunset in the fraction, after a rather fortunate rebound with Nikolaou. It had been amazing before Meatballs, with two parts on Amian and Wisniewski in quick succession. In the second half the Eaglets are unlucky, Shomurodov hits a sensational crossbar after a veil of Ekdal, then enters Nzola kicking high from a good position. Benassi wastes a good opportunity, but it is Vasquez header from Galdames’ free-kick to score the 2-0 goal 13′ from the end. Now Verona, by winning tomorrow, can detach Spezia and move to +3 on the Ligurians and +6 on the Cremonese. In the event of Lecce’s victory, however, the Salentines would emerge from the whirlpool and leave three teams to contend for the place which means permanence in Serie A.

THE CALENDAR (capitalize home games)

LECCE (31 points, one game down): VERONA, Lazio, SPEZIA, Monza, BOLOGNA

VERONA (27 points, one game less): Lecce, TURIN, Atalanta, EMPOLI, Milan

SPICE (27 points): MILAN, Lecce, TURIN, Rome

CREMONESE (24 points): Juventus, BOLOGNA, Lazio, SALERNITANA