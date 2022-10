“The funds of the PNNR will not even remotely solve the problems of Italian health and Covid we will never get rid of it”. As usual tranchant, Andrea Crisanti, professor of Clinical Microbiology at the University of Padua, just elected senator with the Democratic Party, has ranged from medicine to politics during the interview conducted by Massimo Giannini, director of the newspaper The printas part of the Health Festival.

Il