Brunello Cucinelli stands out on the stock market (+ 7%) in the wake of the third quarter accounts

In Piazza Affari the Brunello Cucinelli stock jumped by more than 7% after yesterday presenting higher than expected revenues. In particular, the group specialized in luxury cashmere closed the first nine months of 2022 with revenues of 642 million euros, up by over 27% compared to the first three quarters of 2021.

But not only that, the company active in luxury fashion has also improved the guidance for the current year, thus bringing the expectations of growth in turnover from the previous + 15% to + 25%.

The analysts’ comments on the results were also positive and in this sense, according to Equita, Brunello Cucinelli managed to exceed market expectations thanks above all to retail.

