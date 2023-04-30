Cro, the slow decline and the bitterness of Tirelli: «They threw me out after 35 years, now I see him slowly drowning: this way he won’t be saved»

PORDENONE – «If I have to tell the truth, I don’t see the Cro very well at all. It seems to me that he has taken a downward turn which could also lead, perhaps not immediately, to his exit from the recognition of National Research and Treatment Institute. It would be a serious blow for Pordenone and its territory». He, Umberto Tirelli, knows Cro well. He worked there for over 35 years, head of clinical Oncology and undoubtedly one of those who sponsored it the most on all occasions.

OUT OF THE STUDIO

«And to think – he says – that they kicked me out. They had found me a studio right after retirement. I thought I could aspire to the recognition of primary emeritus to continue to launch Cro on the national and international scene. Instead, with the excuse of the pandemic, one day I went to the studio and found all the things closed in cartons. Let me be clear, I don’t hold a grudge, that Institute got into my blood and it really hurts my heart to see it go to the bottom”.

THE SITUATION

Today Umberto Tirelli works in his private clinic and continues to publish in scientific journals. “Not to brag, but I’m the first clinical researcher in the Northeast. I think I can tell what I see in Cro’s future. In the meantime, she explains, let us never forget that the Center is out of touch with the world, isolated, far from big cities and big centres. This requires imagination in research. You need to be original and seize opportunities to attract attention. I think about when we have developed studies on the correlation between tumors and viruses, in particular AIDS. I am thinking of studies on lymphomas. We were among the first in the world, as was Monfardini when studying tumors in the elderly and we had also set up another study on tumors in organ transplant recipients. Certainly, niche things but which allowed us to go out with our studios all over the world. Today almost everything has been lost. Dr. Vaccher remains and continues to work on transplant-related cancers. But she is alone.’

LOST OPPORTUNITIES

«I believe – continues the oncologist – that we could have worked very well on the long Covid, for example, by exploiting a sector that is hot right now and that with scientific insights would have led to new discoveries. If then there had been continuity with chronic fatigue syndrome research, as Anthony Stephen Fauci, the US immunologist underlined, the picture would have been complete. But I am also thinking of the fact that today in Italy there are over 20,000 centenarians who have not had cancer. Why? What are the reasons? What do they have more or less? Here, these are studies that launch the institute to the top and once you are at the top you are also attractive to good doctors who come willingly to work and form a group. At present it seems to me that capable young doctors in Aviano have no intention of coming”.

THE FUTURE

At the Cro, work is going on to create the space for the proton therapy. The relaunch could start from there. “I’m afraid it’s a decoy. Sure, it’s an important machine, but in the meantime, we need to see how many years it will be operational in and then once it’s started it won’t solve the problems. It is a valid diagnostic device, but they also have it in many other hospitals and IRCSS. Just look at how the Veneto has moved. It has made great strides, has peripheral offices that work well, perform important surgical interventions and all in harmony with the central body of Padua. Here with us there is still rivalry between the Cro and the Pordenone hospital, not to mention that of Udine. Without foresight, you can’t move forward.”

FATE

So is Cro’s fate sealed? «I think that if there is no kidney failure we will have serious problems in being reconfirmed as Ircss. And by kidney failure I mean having an excellent surgery, something that today at the Cro there isn’t, except for the breast and ovary, while it is essential to operate on the lung, liver, kidney. You save, I don’t know for how long, Radiotherapy and little else. Important surgeons are missing, a working group is missing, there is a lack of enthusiasm and the will to fight. And then every cancer is different from the other. Genetic studies of tumors are fundamental, biologists and anatomopathologists are needed to study diseased tissues, identify new studies and use increasingly modern drugs. AIFA protocols are not enough, especially if the first line of treatment fails. But as far as I know, these things are not done in Cro. You need money, attraction, brains and imagination. All things that, it seems to me, have been lost over time».

