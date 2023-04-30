“Cruel and brutal aggressor, he may strike again.” Two new complaints

Fadil wandered around in the Milan Central Station on the hunt for victims to overwhelm, like the 36-year-old leaving for Paris whom he repeatedly raped on Thursday. She may not have been the first time and she could do it again, given the “cruelty” and “brutality” she demonstrated by abusing her compatriot for more than three hours. The Police are also investigating two other violences: one reported in a context of severe degradation by a homeless felon; the other saw victim a 36-year-old heavily groped by a 40-year-old colleague.

There are many “ghosts” that roam the station area, as happens in many cities. Like the arrested Moroccan that he had never been entered in the databases of the police. When they have it stopped within hours of the rape, as he dozed as if nothing had happened in a flower bed in front of the station, he had no documents with him. Needless to say, in Italy she doesn’t have a home, a job or even relatives. He is used to moving from country to country.

Just under three months ago he was arrested in Slovenia, which leads the prosecutor Alessia Menagazzo, from the “weak subjects” pool led by the deputy Letizia Mannella, to believe that if he remains free there is the risk that he could flee abroad. In the deeds that led to the identification and arrest of the man by the railway police in a few hours, the magistrate writes that the elements gathered suggest that if he remained free could “easily repeat” the violence “exploiting the situations in which the victims find themselves alone and therefore unable to defend themselves or ask for help”. See also Exfoliants: Too much acid can irritate the skin

The woman he lived hours of terror. Arrived about ten days ago from Norway, she was hosted in Milan by some friends, the same ones who had no qualms about leaving her at the station many hours before the train leaving around 6 for Paris where she would join an uncle who would helped to return to Morocco.

He said he has met the compatriot inside the station and to have succumbed to his kindness by following him in the gardens in piazza Luigi di Savoia, to the right of the station. There, around 2.30, the man attacked her by raping her.

Shortly after 5, he forced her to follow him to the station where he resumed the violence, ruthlessly documented by surveillance cameras, which he had to endure until the man escaped and she was rescued in a daze. scratches on wrists and armsa hand wound and blood on his clothes.

Before being arrested, Fadil M. didn’t even bother changing to avoid being recognized through his clothes. For the prosecutor Menegazzo there is no doubt that he has demonstrated a “peculiar cruelty” and of “having no hesitation in taking advantage of a woman and abusing her in broad daylight, in a public place” frequented by many people, in order to “satisfy” her “sexual desire”.

The violence denounced yesterday by the 56 year old Italian, homeless, after he agreed to spend the night in a tent with a Somali. The prosecutor on duty Rosaria Stagnaro is investigating the matter. The woman, who has a criminal record for the exploitation of prostitution and was hit by an urban daspo, he said he met the North African near Central Station on Friday and to have followed him for just over a kilometer to the gardens of Piazza Carbonari to spend the night with him in the bivouac where the rape took place. By law, groping is also sexual violence, such as the heavy one reported by a 36-year-old woman who sued a colleague. The two, in Milan for work, had returned to the hotel in the semi-central area of ​​Porta Nuova after a dinner in which they drank a lot. In the corridor, the woman fell ill. The colleague had no qualms and took advantage of the situation.