EXERCISES FOR ABDOMINALS: CRUNCH

500.000 – It is the number of crunches needed to burn 1 kg of fat. Pair them with cardio for even faster results

Muscles – Doing crunches once a week builds abdominal strength, helping you stabilize your chest muscles. But not to reduce the circumference of the waist

Accidents – According to experts, a compression of the lower back equal to 330 N (the one you are subjected to, for example, during manual work) is linked to a higher risk of accidents

Indicated for – abs, obliques

Not suitable for – neck pain, bad posture

A valid alternative: Butterfly Sit up – This exercise increases your mobility allowing you to get results faster. In the sit-up position, lower your knees as far out to the side as possible. Do a crunch, then touch your toes with your hands