Cucumber involtini with feta and wild herb salad | > – Guide – Cooking

For the marinade, place the soy sauce, lime juice, olive oil, and honey in a bowl and mix well. Halve the chili peppers, deseed, chop finely and add as well.

Tip: Don’t cut the limes crosswise like a lemon, but cut them lengthwise into quarters. The juice can be easily squeezed out by hand.

Wash the cucumbers and cut lengthwise into long strips using a vegetable or cheese slicer. They must be thin enough to be easy to roll later without breaking through. Add the strips to the marinade and leave to soak for about 10-15 minutes.

Cut the feta into equal-sized cubes. 3 cubes are required per serving. Roughly chop the peanuts. Place feta cubes and peanuts in a bowl and mix gently. Place the peanut-covered feta cubes on the long cucumber slices and roll up like a roulade. Thread 3 rolls onto wooden skewers.

Wash, dry and pluck the lettuce or chop it very roughly. Add to the marinade in which the cucumbers previously soaked and mix well. Arrange the salad on plates and place the Involtini skewers on top of each. Pour the rest of the marinade over it and decorate with a few peanuts.

If you don’t get a wild herb salad, you can use rocket and fresh herbs as an alternative.

Nutritional values ​​(per serving):

about 120 kcal, 2 g protein, 10 g fat, 5 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber

Cucumbers are low in calories and high in vitamins and minerals. What cucumbers are there – and how do you prepare them? more

