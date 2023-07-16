Shabazz Napier signed for Red Star | Sports

Shabazz Napier has officially become the new basketball player of Crvena zvezda.

Crvena zvezda Meridianbet brought in another big reinforcement as he signed Shabaz Nejpijer, former NBA basketball player. The club confirmed this morning the signing that was announced for days in the media, previously Napier was interesting to the red and whites last summer as well, but only now has a final agreement been reached. It is expected that Napier will be a direct replacement for Fakunda Kampac in the position of playmaker next season.

Napier, who was born in Boston in 1991 and holds a Puerto Rican passport in addition to his American one, signed a two-year contract. He comes from Olimpia Milan, with whom he was the champion of Italy last season, and in Europe he also played for Zenit from St. Petersburg.

Napier was considered one of the greatest talents during his time at Connecticut College. He even won the NCAA twice and attracted a lot of attention, but he was only the 24th pick in the 2014 draft. Interestingly, he was selected by Charlotte, but then LeBron James urged the Miami management to trade for him. However, Napier only played for Miami for one year, and then wore the jersey of Orlando, Portland, Brooklyn, Minnesota and Washington.

Let’s remind you that Red Star has already brought a large number of players this summer: Dejan Davidovac, Adam Hanga, Rokas Gidraitis, Marko Simonović, Džoel Bolomboj, Miloš Teodosić and Majko Tobi.

