Cucumber salad with dill and onions: The summer classic can be prepared so deliciously and quickly!

Looking for light summer salad recipes? How about a delicious cucumber salad with dill and onions? What is the best dressing for cucumber salad?

If you’re in the mood for a refreshing, light meal or side dish, you’ve come to the right place! Crisp, fresh, and ready in 10 minutes, our Dill and Onion Cucumber Salad recipe is a must-have for any BBQ and you’ll love it, I promise!

Recipe for cucumber salad with dill and onions

Light and tasty cucumber salad recipes are a summer must, but this Dill and Onion Cucumber Salad is sure to pack a punch. It is best to use cucumbers with few seeds, such as English cucumbers or Persian cucumbers, so that they taste nice and crunchy.

Ingredients for 4 servings

2 medium cucumbers 1 small red onion 40ml rice vinegar 15ml extra virgin olive oil 10ml fish sauce 1 tsp caster sugar 1 small lime 10 sprigs fresh dill salt and pepper

preparation

Wash the cucumbers thoroughly and pat dry. The key to making a crunchy cucumber salad with dill and onions is to slice the cucumbers as thinly as possible. You could either use a very sharp knife for this, or alternatively slice the cucumbers. Sprinkle cucumber slices with salt and leave for 10 minutes. Pat dry with kitchen paper. Meanwhile, for the dressing, in a small bowl, whisk together the rice vinegar, olive oil, fish sauce, sugar, lime juice and zest, and salt and pepper. Thinly slice the onions and finely chop the dill. Whisk together the cucumber slices and onions in a salad bowl. Add dressing and dill and mix well. Serve the cucumber salad with dill and onions immediately or leave in the fridge for 1 hour.

Best dressing for cucumber salad

What is the best dressing for cucumber salad? Well, there is no one-size-fits-all answer to that, as each of us has our own preferences. Whether a spicy, Asian dressing, a light lemon dressing or a creamy cucumber salad with sour cream – the selection is really huge, so it never gets boring. Below are a few ideas for a delicious cucumber salad dressing.

Vinegar, olive oil and dill Asian dressing with rice vinegar, soy sauce, sesame oil and peanuts Lemon dressing with freshly squeezed lemon juice, olive oil and a dash of maple syrup Yoghurt dressing with Greek yoghurt, lemon juice, some sugar and fresh mint Sour cream dressing with lemon juice and fresh dill Indian dressing with coconut milk, lemon juice, coriander and curry

