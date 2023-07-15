How to best get through the next heat wave

Word & picture publishing group – health reports

It doesn’t matter whether you are young or old: when the temperatures rise sharply in summer, it becomes uncomfortable for many people. Drink a lot, compensate for salt loss, only exercise in the morning – there are numerous measures to give the heat the cold shoulder, according to the health magazine “Apotheken Umschau”.

An effective measure against excessively high temperatures in the apartment is the use of awnings, roller shutters or external venetian blinds – they keep the heat out best. Therefore: let down immediately after airing and darken the apartment. If you are in a hurry, you can temporarily hang a white sheet from the outside in front of the window. Also important: only ventilate when it is cooler outside than inside – ideally at night or early in the morning. Otherwise, the apartment will heat up due to the incoming air. Draft works particularly well: To do this, open the windows wide. Gladly also on different floors at the same time. And when it’s hot: keep the windows closed throughout the day.

Even if you do everything right, it can get uncomfortably hot in a poorly insulated attic apartment, for example. Sometimes only a trip to a cooler place helps – like a shopping center, museum, church, cinema or library. A visit to friends with a house and a shady garden also provides variety and cooling.

