Current job offer: Nursing service manager for psychosocial services and outpatient care

Hamburg – Maintaining and improving the quality of life of older people – a non-profit organization in Baden-Württemberg is looking for PDL

A non-profit organization in Baden-Württemberg is currently looking for a nursing service manager. The provider of outpatient care and psychosocial services aims to maintain and improve the quality of life of older and confused people who need care in everyday life. The new management of the team should support and advance this mission statement.

The chance to make a difference

The PDL will be responsible for managing the nursing service and psychosocial service and will be responsible for quality assurance as well as training new employees and taking over personnel planning.

In the non-profit organization in the Rhine-Main area, the management has the opportunity to help old and confused people with a committed and professional team and to make a difference in their everyday lives through good care. The region with a high quality of life offers the best conditions for this.

Looking for a trained nursing manager with leadership qualities

For this important position, we are looking for candidates with training in geriatric care or a comparable area as well as further training to become a nursing service manager and ideally a practical instructor. Applicants should also have experience in both nursing and management positions.

In addition, knowledge of the relevant statutory and legal regulations, as well as leadership qualities and organizational talent, are required for the position. The nursing service offers suitably qualified interested parties a permanent position with attractive remuneration and its own office. The employer is supported in the search by Contrast Personalberatung GmbH.