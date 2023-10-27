Home » Current job offer: Nursing service manager for psychosocial services and outpatient care
Health

Current job offer: Nursing service manager for psychosocial services and outpatient care

by admin
Current job offer: Nursing service manager for psychosocial services and outpatient care

Hamburg – Maintaining and improving the quality of life of older people – a non-profit organization in Baden-Württemberg is looking for PDL

A non-profit organization in Baden-Württemberg is currently looking for a nursing service manager. The provider of outpatient care and psychosocial services aims to maintain and improve the quality of life of older and confused people who need care in everyday life. The new management of the team should support and advance this mission statement.

The chance to make a difference

The PDL will be responsible for managing the nursing service and psychosocial service and will be responsible for quality assurance as well as training new employees and taking over personnel planning.

In the non-profit organization in the Rhine-Main area, the management has the opportunity to help old and confused people with a committed and professional team and to make a difference in their everyday lives through good care. The region with a high quality of life offers the best conditions for this.

Looking for a trained nursing manager with leadership qualities

For this important position, we are looking for candidates with training in geriatric care or a comparable area as well as further training to become a nursing service manager and ideally a practical instructor. Applicants should also have experience in both nursing and management positions.

In addition, knowledge of the relevant statutory and legal regulations, as well as leadership qualities and organizational talent, are required for the position. The nursing service offers suitably qualified interested parties a permanent position with attractive remuneration and its own office. The employer is supported in the search by Contrast Personalberatung GmbH.

You may also like

The Gender Gap in Emotional Health: A Costly...

WORLD PSORIASIS DAY. S.ANNA DERMATOLOGY AT THE FRONTLINE...

The Perils of Car Smells: Hidden Dangers and...

Doctors warn: We are in a health emergency...

The Transformative Impact of AI in Medicine: Revolutionizing...

mistreatment in a social-health facility, house arrest for...

Climbing Stairs Daily Can Reduce the Risk of...

Time change: One in three people have difficulty...

Mount Sinai Hospital Renames Cardiology Services in Honor...

War Ukraine Russia. Kiev drone exploded near Kursk...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy