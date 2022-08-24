Cute Alien Puzzle Adventure “Love You To Bits+” Never Pays Anymore

The well-received sci-fi adventure game “Love You To Bits” is not only a cute and eye-catching character, but also a love-filled puzzle game. Created by award-winning development team Alike Studio, rookie space explorer Kosmo’s adventure to find his sweetheart Nova will hit Apple Arcade on August 26.

The gameplay of “Love You To Bits” is simple. The story is set after a space accident. Cosmo’s robot girlfriend, Nova’s parts are scattered into space. Players must click and move Cosmo to find them. Go back to all the pieces of Nova. In the process of moving, interactive characters and items may appear in the scene, and you can obtain the key to collect Nova by clicking on the prompt. In addition to solving puzzles, the mechanisms and themes designed by the team on each planet hide different stories, allowing players to relive the memories of falling into Nova’s love sea from the perspective of Cosmo.

The style of the game is beautiful and meticulous in the fun. In the process of wandering in space, the immersive game experience is accompanied by warm and fresh music. The complete story can make players feel like they can see a true and touching love story again. The male protagonist in the official story.