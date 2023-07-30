Cutting basic income, trade unions: social bomb risk. Tensions between majority and opposition

Italia

It is a total clash between the majority and the opposition: the majority defends its choice with the Brothers of Italy who go even further by targeting the work of the former INPS president Pasquale Tridico and summoning a commission of inquiry into his work. Idea that unleashes the anger of the 5 stars

No one will be left alone: ​​this is the INPS message with which the Director of the Naples metropolitan area, the second largest in Italy by user, Roberto Bafundi, reassures the 169,000 beneficiaries of the basic income that from August they will no longer receive the subsidy since they do not have minors, disabled or over 65s in their nucleus. inserted in a multidimensional recovery project will still be able to receive the subsidy. The others will have to go to the employment centers and sign the personalized service pact to be sent to work».

Protest in Naples

On 28 July hundreds of people, after receiving the text message about the halt to the disbursement of the RDC, protested and called the INPS of Naples and the province – leading in terms of number of subsidies – for clarification on the new requirements. Many went to the municipal offices, starting from that of Scampia: the law provides that the households whose income will be suspended must be taken over by the social services of the Municipality.

A communication campaign is starting

Bafundi said that INPS works to ensure that there is synergy between the Institute, employment centres, social services and training bodies in managing the new rules on basic income which provide for suspension after seven months of perception of the subsidy if there are no minors, disabled or elderly people in the family. And she explained that “a strong communication campaign” will soon be launched to give all the information so that we can quickly move towards an inclusion or job training pact.

The next steps

Those who are judged to be employable «will have to activate themselves at three employment agencies. If a job is not found, a training course will start and they will be entitled to job training support which is worth 350 euros a month for 12 months. This support is personal and not linked to the family nucleus, therefore, if you participate in accredited training courses, even more people in the same family can obtain it”.

Between August and December another 80 thousand communications

Between August and December, another 80,000 communications will arrive to around the same number of beneficiaries for the suspension of income which end the seven-month period of perception of the measure. About half should be sent to social services for the inclusion pact.

On Rdc synergy with employment centers and social services

Bafundi explains that INPS works to ensure that there is synergy between the Institute, employment centres, social services and training bodies in managing the new rules on basic income which provide for the suspension after seven months of perception of the subsidy if there are no minors, disabled or elderly in the family. Soon, he announces, "a strong communication campaign" will start to give all the information so that we can quickly move towards an inclusion or job training pact.

Fp-Cgil, few social workers, social bomb risk

The CGIL public function raises the alarm on the lack of social workers in the management of the suspension of the citizen’s income. «The government has decided – writes the union in a note – to leave 160,000 families without income and to unload the effects of this choice on the personnel, in particular on the already very difficult services of the local authorities. This is a deeply wrong act. Especially in the South there is a literal risk of the explosion of a social bomb. The social workers who are missing, according to our elaboration, are at least 15,000, out of the total 30,000 that would be needed».

Clash between majority and opposition

Meanwhile, at the political level it is a total clash between the majority and the opposition. The majority defends their choice with Fratelli d’Italia which goes even further by targeting the work of the former INPS president Pasquale Tridico and summoning a commission of inquiry into his work.

Idea that unleashes the anger of the 5 stars and loads Giuseppe Conte with buckshot who speaks, in no uncertain terms, of “institutional bullying”.

The tension on this front is, therefore, at its maximum while the distances return even on the minimum wage, despite a new opening, albeit with many reservations, by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

So much distrust pervades the two sides a week after the vote, in the Chamber of the Chamber, of the suspension of the center-right to postpone the examination of the provision until September.

Schlein: «Scelta brutale»

But it is on the income front that the violent tear is taking place. The opposition is attacking the decision communicated by INPS via SMS to many beneficiaries of the aid. A “brutal” choice, comments the leader Dem Elly Schlein.

“The answer of the right – he adds – to people who have difficulty putting together lunch with dinner is essentially: ‘your business‘. We’re not here.”

“Meloni – Conte also accuses – has turned his back on those who suffer without even putting his face on it, with a text message. A way of saying ‘Find yourselves’”.

The center-right is not there and goes to the counterattack. “The basic income – says the group leader of FdI in the Chamber Tommaso Foti – over time has proved to be a welfare measure, born with a demagogic purpose, poorly written, implemented worse, which has led to enormous damage to the treasury”.

Fratelli d’Italia therefore comes to ask for a commission of inquiry into the work of Pasquale Tridico when he was head of the INPS.

A frontal attack on a man considered close to the M5s leader and appointed by him at the time to lead the institute.

“These are serious reactions – Conte replies – which we firmly reject: They will not be able to intimidate us with their attempt at institutional bullying”.

