Dandelion: What is the effect of this healthy medicinal plant? | > – Guide

Status: 06/15/2023 08:24 a.m

Dandelion is edible and used as medicine. The bitter substances in wild herbs in particular have a healthy effect. They relieve indigestion and help with weight loss. Dandelion tea has a diuretic effect.

It grows in the garden and along the way – and is an annoying weed for many people. Dandelion was valued as a medicinal plant in ancient times. Its name Taraxacum officinale is derived from the Greek: “Taraxis” means eye inflammation and “akeomai” means “I heal”: the eye healer.

Dandelion supports liver, bile and kidneys

Dandelion belongs to the daisy family. It grows in meadows from spring and produces bright yellow flowers from April to June. Both the flowers and the serrated leaves are edible and very healthy. The ingredients support the body’s own functions of liver, bile and kidneys.

Dandelion contains bitter substances – support when losing weight

Dandelion helps with gas and bloating. Responsible for this are the bitter substances, which are increasingly contained in artichokes or chicory, for example. They stimulate the flow of bile and thus facilitate fat digestion. If you want to do something good for your liver, bile, stomach, intestines and immune system, you should consume bitter substances several times a week. Bitter substances not only support the body in using food better, but they also help to eat less.

Vitamin C important for skin and hair

Vitamin C is also abundant in dandelions – more than in oranges. The water-soluble vitamin is one of the most important supporters of the immune system. Since the body cannot produce it itself, it must be supplied. Vitamin C is also important for healthy skin and hair.

Potassium and Selenium: Important ingredients for the heart and thyroid

Dandelion also contains the vital potassium. It is crucially involved in the transmission of signals to the individual cells. A deficiency can lead, for example, to cardiac arrhythmia, muscle weakness (paresis) and reduced reflexes. Potassium is also important for healthy skin and hair.

Another important ingredient in dandelion is selenium. Among other things, it is a component of antioxidant enzymes that protect against cell damage caused by free radicals. Selenium also plays an important role in the thyroid gland. Chronic selenium deficiency can result in hypothyroidism.

Beneficial effect on cancer

The effect of dandelion also plays a role in cancer research. A study, for example, was able to demonstrate the positive effect on so-called triple-negative breast cancer. Research is also being done on prostate cancer.

Avoid dandelion if you have a daisy family allergy

If you have problems with your kidneys, liver or bile ducts, it makes sense to consult your family doctor before taking it. The white sap in dandelion stems is not toxic, but it can cause allergic reactions. People who are allergic to daisy plants such as marigold or chamomile should avoid consuming dandelion.

Harvest dandelions just before they bloom

If you collect dandelions yourself, you should use the first tender sprouts if possible, because they taste milder and are more tender. The healing power is strongest before the flower opens. The best time of day to harvest: late morning on a sunny day. Then the plant contains the most active ingredients. The dandelion should be processed as fresh as possible, then the vitamin C content is highest. Because the vitamin is sensitive to light and storage.

Dandelions are also cultivated in Europe and offered at markets. These cultivars usually taste less bitter. Dandelion is available liquid, dried or as dragees in pharmacies.

Dandelion tea has a diuretic effect

The green leaves are suitable for salads, pesto or soups, but they also taste good steamed. Its aroma is reminiscent of lettuce with a bitter aftertaste. Dandelion tea is diuretic, stimulates the kidneys. At the same time, however, it supplies potassium, which is also excreted with many other diuretic substances. All parts, leaves, roots and also a few flowers are suitable for this. Pour a liter of hot water over about ten leaves and three roots and leave to stand for at least five minutes. The amount of leaves and roots vary according to taste.

A syrup can be prepared from the yellow flowers, which refines salad dressings or desserts. The buds can be eaten as an appetizer and the roots can be prepared like salsify.

experts on the subject

Institute for Social Medicine, Epidemiology and Health Economics

Charité – University Medicine Berlin

Chief Physician Department of Naturopathy

Immanuel Hospital Berlin, Berlin-Wannsee location

Koenigstrasse 63

14109 Berlin

pharmacist

Rathausstrasse 11

22941 Bargteheide

Further information

Juniper berries not only have a long tradition as a spice or in gin, but also as a remedy. more

Chamomile is a healthy medicinal plant that unfolds its positive effect as a tea, for inhaling or in a sitz bath. more

St. John’s wort strengthens the psyche and promotes wound healing. The medicinal plant works, for example, as a tea, capsule or oil. more

This topic in the program:

Visit | 06/20/2023 | 8:15 p.m

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

