moonloveyoga retreats with gentle yoga classes, vegan indulgence and natural relaxation

The next moonloveyoga event is coming up: From May 26th to May 29th, 2023, during the Pentecost days, moonloveyoga is offering gentle Hatha Yoga classes, time to pause and relaxation exercises with the Women Retreat for women. And in the perfect place for it: in the wonderful ahead burghotel in the midst of fascinating nature. The Burghotel is a vegan yoga hotel between Berlin and Hamburg in Lenzen on the Elbe.

The focus of the time-out is on femininity and spirituality. The individual exercise units each have a topic and add up to a whole. The yoga practice takes place in the historic conference room under the roof of the castle and, when the weather is nice, outside in the castle garden. The tea house surrounded by greenery offers an additional retreat for meditation and yoga.

The goal of the retreat is to pay attention to your own body, breath and thoughts and to consciously withdraw from everyday life.

The moonloveyoga offer is aimed at both yoga beginners and advanced students who prefer gentle yoga classes.

Here is more information about the retreat:

moonloveyoga retreat dates for 2023 and 2024 at a glance:

26-29 May 2023 moonlove’s women’s retreat at ahead Burghotel in Lenzen (Elbe) for women

17-19 November 2023 moonlove’s cozy yoga retreat at Landhaus Beckmann in Kalkar (Lower Rhine) for everyone

04-07 January 2024 moonlove’s New Year relax retreat at ahead Burghotel in Lenzen (Elbe) for everyone

In addition, the online course “Gentle Hatha Yoga and Meditation” takes place regularly on Tuesdays from 7.15 to 8.15 p.m. The entry is possible at any time. Everyone is welcome.

More information about the offer:

More themed sessions and events are being planned.

About moonloveyoga:

As a certified Hatha yoga teacher BDY/EYU, Maren Esser offers after four years of intensive yoga teacher training within the professional association of yoga teachers in Germany eV (BDYoga) and the European Yoga Union, the umbrella organization of the European yoga associations (EYU), in connection with self-study on the Himalaya® Institute for Yoga Science and Philosophy e. V. offers gentle Hatha Yoga classes and retreats.

Website: https://moonloveyoga.com/

