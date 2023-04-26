Identifire coaches Recruiting & Retention programs

2 Base Camps focus on 2 blind spots in recruiting

Vienna (OTS) – In the fight against the shortage of skilled workers, your own employees and managers are still greatly underestimated. In 2 new base camps, Identifire® shows how to target your own workforce as ambassadors in recruiting and retention.

With 2 new base camps, the employer branding and corporate culture agency identifire® qualifies recruiting managers internally to get these two target groups going. Because executives are still showstoppers in the application process and employees hardly think about winning their circle of friends or acquaintances for their own company. Recruiters, HR generalists and executives who want to acquire practical knowledge benefit from the base camps.

From practice for practice – compact recruiting know-how

Recruiters often despair of their own managers, who do not seem to understand their essential role in the application process. “It takes them too long to select candidates, they’re late for the introductory meeting, and they keep answering calls during the interview,” he says Janine Kawlath, junior partner at identifire®. “These are no-gos that put people off these days. Such behavior is classified as not appreciative and repeatedly leads to rejections.”

The greater the competition on the job market, the more the apparently small details in the application process play a role. In addition, people want to find meaning in their work. “Managers must therefore assume responsibility and understand recruiting as an important management task,” says Kawlath.

At the two-day Recruiting Base Camp from 20-21. June 2023. Questions about defining target groups, good job advertisements, the sensible use of social media and interview techniques are also answered. “We practice interview situations and develop new ideas on how success in recruiting can be increased,” continues Janine Kawlath.

High-reach and authentic: employees are the best job ambassadors

Anyone who only relies on classic job advertisements will not get very far today. This way you only catch those people who are currently looking for a job. But not those who could be inspired to change jobs with a new, exciting task. “Who knows their own peer group best? Always a person who is part of it himself. Nurses have more nurses in their circle of acquaintances, IT professionals more IT professionals … and so on,” explains Karin Krobath, partner at identifire® and initiator of the training. It is important to “tap into” these personal networks for your own company. It is clear that this only works with a good corporate and leadership culture. “Nobody recommends an authoritarian leader or a chaotic department. If you want to turn employees into job ambassadors, “hui” is more important than ever, both inside and out.”

At the job ambassador base camp from 6.-7. July 2023, a project plan will be developed over 2 days – with many tips and tricks that will help the project to be successful. The advantages behind the idea are clear for the employer branding professional: “Statements are more credible when they come from like-minded people. In addition, brand messages are shared much more often by employees and people who come from recommendations are more engaged.”

The idea works at all conceivable job levels and for all age groups, both digital and analogue. Employees are out and about at conferences, meeting friends and surfing social media. Everyone is well connected, IT experts meet their peers significantly more often than the internal HR team. The same applies to legal, medical, economic and technical professions.

For many years, Kawlath and Krobath have devoted themselves to the topic of employer branding, recruiting and retention through the power of the brand. In autumn 2022 they also wrote a free white paper on the following topic: How to crack the code in IT recruiting. Here the download link.

