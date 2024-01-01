Tennis, the Czech Kvitova is pregnant: I won’t play for a while – Tennis

Czech tennis player Petra Kvitova announced today that she is pregnant and plans to put her career on hold.





“On the first day of 2024 I wanted to wish you a Happy New Year and share the exciting news that Jiri and I will be welcoming a baby boy into our family this summer,” the two-time Wimbledon champion wrote on Instagram.





“While I will miss competing in the sport I love, I am looking forward to spending some time at home to prepare for this exciting next chapter in our lives,” Kvitova added.





The 33-year-old world number 17 married her coach Jiri Vanek in July last year.



