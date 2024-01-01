Home » Earthquake in Japan | Info
An earthquake hit Japan.

A devastating earthquake with a magnitude of 7.3 on the Richter scale hit Japan around 8:20 a.m. our time. A tsunami warning has been issuedand information on damage and possible victims is awaited.

Videos that were allegedly taken at the moment the earthquake started began to circulate on social networks. As you can see in the videos, the poles are swaying, and the vehicles are swaying as if they are on waves. The devastating earthquake was preceded by an earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale.

The epicenter of both earthquakes was not far from Anamizu.

(Telegraf.rs/MONDO/I.V.)

