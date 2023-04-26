Home » Miša Grof about Nikolina Pišek | Fun
Miša Grof about Nikolina Pišek | Fun

Nikolina Pišek’s father-in-law, Miša Grof, denied allegations that he kicked her and her daughter Una out of the apartment in Belgrade where they lived with his late son Vidoje Ristović.

Host Nikolina Pišek is once again in a clinch with her father-in-law Miša Grof, before the anniversary of her husband Vidoj Ristović’s death.

Some time ago, Nikolina revealed to the Croatian media that after his death, Vidoj’s family did not allow her to enter the apartment in Belgrade where she lived for ten years, as if she had not taken any personal belongings or children’s toys out of it, which Misa Grof has now denied.

It’s unbelievable that I threw my granddaughter out on the street! I wouldn’t even throw a kitten out on the street, let alone Una. I adore her“, Misha Grof said and continued:

“After Vidoj’s funeral, Nikolina blocked us all and we have no contact with Una. That woman’s brain was eaten by cocaine, and that’s what her best friend from Zagreb says. She needs treatment in a good clinic. Here, I will pay her everything“.

The local media recently reported that the father-in-law will not allow Nikolina Pišek to approach Vidoje’s grave at the one-year memorial service for her son.

(WORLD, Alo)

