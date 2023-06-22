5 things you should wash more frequently in the summer: your health is at stake

Summer is finally here and, with it, the need to wash these things with more care and attention. Did you know that? Find out why

The warm season is upon us: in a few weeks the long-awaited holidays will finally begin. If there are those who will take refuge in the cool of some mountains, where they can enjoy relaxing and invigorating walks, others will instead opt for one of the marvelous art cities of our Italy and our Europe.

Things you need to wash more often in summer: discover them all (grantennistoscana.it)

However, most families will opt for the sea, where you can sink your feet into the white sand and enjoy the crystal clear water. In reality, the holidays last very little compared to the duration of the summer, which instead we have to spend most of it at home: here is what you must never forget to clean, during these months.

Well yes: as much as we like the idea of ​​summer which allows us to enjoy some free time to relax, in reality we have to admit that holidays do not last very long. In fact, we spend most of the months of June and July between the house and the workplace, sweating due to the temperatures and panting in the heat. In home, there are some tasks than during the warm months should be done more frequently and they really concern cleaning: that’s what it’s about.

Bathroom and kitchen: never leave them out!

Two of the rooms that are used most frequently during the year are those of the kitchen and bathroom. In the first, all the meals of the day are prepared and consumed: in the summer, however, it is used even more since one is at home more time, considering the end of school and any holidays. Also, in the heat, any residual dirt around the sink, drains and where the trash cans are they can give off a terrible smellwhich ruins the whole house.

Cleaning the bathroom in the summer: it must be done frequently (grantennistoscana.it)

Furthermore, given the higher temperatures, thegrowth of germs, bacteria and microorganisms like mold it can happen much more quickly, so it is important to frequently sanitize every surface, even the most hidden ones. The same goes for the bathroom which, in the summer months, sees the number of showers increase exponentially, as well as that of guests in the house: sanitize it frequently with a specific product for germs and bacteria it will allow you to always have it in order.

The air conditioner, to be cleaned with care

If you live in an area of ​​Italy that reaches scorching temperatures in the summer, most likely in one or more rooms of your home you will have installed an air conditioner. Convenient even in winter for quickly heating rooms with its jet of hot air, in the summer months it allows you to lower the internal temperature by a few degrees, promoting night rest. Fundamental to its functioning, however, is maintenance and cleaning.

Cleaning the air conditioner: it is essential in the summer (grantennistoscana.it)

First of all, it is advisable to disassemble the external parts and use a dust-catching cloth or a vacuum cleaner to help clean the filter, removing dirt, pet hair and particles that could hinder the flow of fresh air: if this fails to exit properly, the room temperature will never drop and the air conditioner will have to work harder. Important also clean the ventsto reduce the symptoms of allergies and respiratory disorders.

Washing clothes: in summer it should be done more often

Well yes, clothes also need to be washed more often in the summertime. Obviously you will know for yourself that, due to the high temperatures, you will sweat more easily and consequently you will change more frequently. A good habit, however, is to let sweaty clothes dry completely before putting them in the hamper: otherwise, a not very pleasant smell could rise from the pile of clothes. To avoid the proliferation of bacteria it is also recommended to empty the basket more often, doing more frequent washing: in this way, you will also avoid the creation of a bad smell.

Wash clothes more frequently, that’s why (grantennistoscana.it)

Given the high temperatures, you can lay them out and watch them dry in no time, but it is very important that they are completely dry when you put them away in the wardrobe: otherwise, they could develop an annoying smell of humidity that will force you to wash them again. In case you have grass-stained clothes, after a picnic in the meadow or after doing some gardening work, use a solution with two parts of water and one of white vinegar, to be poured on the clothes.

With regard to sunscreen stainsinstead, dab the fabric immediately with a dry cloth and then coat the area with cornmeal for about half an hour, so that it absorbs all the liquid. Rub to remove excess powder and proceed with the usual washing, by hand or in the washing machine depending on the type of fabric and garment.