F1 | Bridgestone ready to challenge Pirelli for 2025 tires — Formula 1

F1 | Bridgestone ready to challenge Pirelli for 2025 tires — Formula 1

F1 is preparing to face an interesting battle with a view to the future: in fact, the clash between Pirelli and Bridgestone to secure the supply of tires for the three-year period 2025-2027 in the premier class is imminent.

The period definitely not of the Formula 1 from the point of view of the show, among the many effects it has is that of highlighting the apparently less impactful news. Among these there is certainly the discussion regarding the tires of the future: the challengers, even if not yet officially, would be Pirelli (current supplier interested in continuing its relationship with F1) and Bridgestone (former supplier from 1997 to 2010). .

The constantly growing appeal of Formula 1 undoubtedly represents an important incentive for Bridgestone in its desire to return to the top of motorsport, attempting to challenge the competition from Pirelli which, despite the criticisms suffered in recent years, can boast a complete knowledge of the single-seaters and their needs.

“We have received confirmation from the FIA ​​that we can start discussions with Formula 1,” said Mario Isola, Director of Motorsport for Pirelli, “since our candidacy as participants in the tender has been approved. It’s no secret that we want to continue to do so by providing a tire in line with the expectations of all the various interested parties.

“I am convinced that, especially with the 18-inch tyres, we have provided a good product. The pilots are happy. Sometimes we get complaints but that’s normal when you are the only supplier”.

In fact, the opinion of the riders would seem to be Bridgestone’s strategic objective in dealing with Pirelli. In fact, the Japanese manufacturer will try to curry favor with the drivers, offering them a tire capable of withstanding high rhythms for a longer period of time, effectively allowing the drivers to be able to do what they love most: push their car to the limit.

