Dandruff shampoo in the test: market leader disappointed, cheap shampoo convinced

With dandruff, the scalp sheds more skin cells. The reasons for this can vary and range from diseases such as neurodermatitis to symptoms of stress, reactions to the wrong shampoo or blow-drying that is too hot and more. So-called anti-dandruff shampoos promise a simple solution against dandruff. Brands such as Head&Shoulders advertise on TV with slogans such as “If you have it, you don’t have dandruff”.

But do the shampoos really keep what the manufacturers promise and are the ingredients harmless? ÖKO-TEST has addressed these questions in the Edition 5/2023 dedicated.

A total of 27 shampoos that are claimed to combat dandruff were examined in a test. Seven products are certified natural cosmetics. At first glance, the shampoos differ mainly in terms of price: while inexpensive own brands are already available for less than 1 euro per 250 milliliters, the most expensive shampoos cost up to 20 euros for the same amount.

In addition to the ingredients, the experts also checked the relevant anti-dandruff active ingredients.

In the following table we show you a selection of the winning shampoos as well as cheap, good price tips. You can read more information about the winners and losers after the table.

Not expensive: cheap anti-dandruff shampoos convince in the test

Out of a total of 27 anti-dandruff shampoos, seven scored “very good”. Among the test winners is also a cheap product from the drugstore dm. A further seven perform “good”. In addition to inexpensive own brands from Edeka, Aldi, Rossmann and Co., well-known names such as Nivea and Swiss O-Par also end up here. Four anti-dandruff shampoos score “satisfactory”. The primary reason for the devaluation is the PEG/PEG derivatives that have been detected.

Five products in the test only scored “sufficient”. In addition, halogenated organic compounds are detected in many shampoos. Instead, the laboratory detects the environmentally harmful phosphonate tetrasodium etidronate in the Alpecin shampoo.

Well-known brands also bring up the rear. Schwarzkopf & Henkel failed with a grade of 5. Three others received a 6 from the experts – including the well-known market leader Head & Shoulders anti-dandruff deep care shampoo from Procter & Gamble. In addition to PEG/PEG derivatives and halogenated organic compounds, the laboratory also found artificial musk fragrances, sodium lauryl sulphate and plastic compounds in the recipe.

