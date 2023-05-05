The city pays for the funerals of those killed in the school massacre | Info

The city thanked Luka Dončić, the basketball player who offered to pay for the funerals of those killed in the massacre at the school in Vračar, and the city of Belgrade also spoke out on the occasion.

After the massacre at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School in Belgrade, NBA superstar Luka Dončić announced that he would pay for the funeral and cover all necessary expenses after the horrific event. After a student killed eight people in the center of Belgrade, in the middle of a history lesson, Dončić showed a big heart and his foundation officially confirmed that they would pay for the funerals of the victims, and the city of Belgrade announced its decision.

“The City of Belgrade thanks the Dončić family for their expressions of condolence and their publicly stated wish to bear the funeral costs of the dead pupils of the ‘Vladislav Ribnikar’ elementary school. We inform the public that the City of Belgrade, from the moment the mayor announced all kinds of assistance to the families of the victimsin communication with them and one of the first things that was agreed upon are covering all costs and organization of funeralsas well as that the competent services are already preparing organizational details regarding the funeral. Of course, as we announced, the families of the victims will also receive other forms of help from their city, and this is only the first in a series.”said the President of the Belgrade City Assembly, Nikola Nikodijević.

“At the same time, the City of Belgrade thanks all people of goodwill, individuals and institutions from Serbia and the entire region, who sent expressions of sincere condolences to the City of Belgrade Assembly.. We ask all benefactors who have expressed a desire to help, to direct their donations to humanitarian institutions in the social protection system of the City of Belgrade.. The leadership of the City of Belgrade will regularly inform the citizens about all further activities,” said Nikola Nikodijević.

Because of the tragedy and the lost children’s, innocent lives, my heart is broken! My thoughts are with the families of the victims and the entire nation.

My foundation, on the occasion of this difficult and unpleasant event, provides support to all families, students and teachers of Vladislav Ribnikar elementary school. — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic)May 4, 2023

