Dangerous to health: It is better not to grill this meat

Some meat products have been cured to make them last longer. For the sake of health, however, you should not put them on the grill or in the pan. Here you can find out which meat you should avoid.

Harmful chemical compounds, more precisely nitrosamines, are formed if cured meat products are heated to high temperatures. Some of them are suspected to be carcinogenic. The Hamburg consumer advice center draws attention to this.

Cured meat – above this temperature it becomes dangerous

Background: Cured meat products such as sausages, bacon or smoked pork often contain the preservative nitrite curing salt (E 250). When heated, it reacts with the proteins in the meat, creating nitrosamines. All of this happens at temperatures from 150 degrees, which are quickly reached in a hot pan or on the grill.

After all: Nothing speaks against the bockwurst in the stew. According to the Federal Center for Nutrition (BZfE), a temperature of 100 degrees is not exceeded when cooking. There is no need to worry that nitrosamines will form in the meat.

