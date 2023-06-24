Dario Fabbri, on TV after the wedding. Social support: “Hero of the live”

In the last few hours, the figure of Dario Fabbri, the director of Domino magazine who since the outbreak of war in Ukraine has always appeared in the special editions of the news directed by Enrico Mentana, has aroused the hilarity of La 7 viewers. The reason? The analyst, who became famous on TV for the geopolitical analyzes offered on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, got married just today. However, the news of the state coup planned by Wagner’s patron Yevgeny Prigozhin could not fail to be commented on by the expert. Fabbri appeared live on RaiNews 24 before the wedding, but the occasion was too tempting not to reappear on TV even after the fateful yes.

Thus the analyst, precisely during the special of the La7 news, intervened to offer clarifications on the escalation that is upsetting Russia. “I thank you very much because I know that today you had a fairly important appointment, which had been planned for some time. You managed to find time for us”: this is how Frediano Finucci welcomed him jokingly. Fabbri, smiling, replied with a few direct words: “The day is very important”. The journalist retorted using the weapon of irony: “It’s very important. Yes, let’s put it this way”.

The opportunity for the director of Domino could not fail to be seized: not even the wedding celebrations prevented him from expressing his opinion on the threats of the head of the Wagner mercenary militias and on the response by the Tsar Putin. According to Fabbri, the crisis in Russia “is really very strange”. “Prigozhin has long claimed that he wants to command instead of the general staff of the regular forces. Then he suddenly decides to march towards Russian territory. What is the army doing? And the population? These are crucial elements, because any coup needs a popular push,” the analyst recalled.

On the new twist, on the retreat after the advance towards Moscow, he said: “This suggests that there is no real civil war. If Kiev breaks through in the Donbass then we can say with certainty that it is a civil war. It could may have been a dramatic attempt to gain leadership, or even replace Putin.” Users, on Twitter, reacted to Fabbri’s appearances on TV even on his wedding day and wrote: “Fabbri a hero live” or “Fabbri is there, even after the wedding”.

