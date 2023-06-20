Davide Rebellin, the truck driver who ran over and killed the cyclist has already been released: he was arrested on Thursday

After three days of prisonil truck driver German who has invested e killed Davide Rebellin was released from prison. On November 30th in Montebello Vicentino the accident that led to the death of the former cycling champion.

Rebellin, truck driver who hit and killed him arrested: Wolfgang Rieke is in prison in Munster

Rebellin overwhelmed and killed by a truck, that’s why that truck driver should have seen the cyclist

Bus ‘decapitated’, the driver miscalculates the height and crashes into an overpass: the shocking accident PHOTO

Wolfgang Rieke had been arrested last Thursday on charges of traffic homicide and failure to rescue on a European mandate issued by the Vicenza Public Prosecutor’s Office. According to reports, the German judge has suspended the provisional arrest pending the final decision on the man’s extradition. The haulier, released from prison in Munster (Germany) in the afternoon, obtained a sort of weekly signature obligation.

Read the full article

are Leggo.it

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

