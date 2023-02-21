In Rome from 20 February to 4 March the first stage of the year of the “Days of Sight”, the project of the OneSight Foundation EssilorLuxottica Italia which aims to offer sustainable access to eye examinations. The Foundation will take care of free eye examinations for vulnerable people, donating eyeglasses to those who need them. The initiative, promoted under the patronage of the Chamber of Deputies, the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies, the Lazio Region and the Municipality of Rome and in collaboration with the Community of Sant’Egidio, a non-profit organization which has been dealing with to give support to the most fragile, takes place within the Community Vaccination Hub, the San Gallicano Hospital in Via Dei Fienaroli, 13.

«The Community of Sant’Egidio would like to thank the OneSight EssilorLuxottica Italia Foundation for this important initiative of free eye examinations» he declares Giacomo Cesare Zucconi segretario ggeneral of the Community of Sant’Egidio Acap Onlus; «we are happy that the Foundation has wanted the collaboration of Sant’Egidio in the various stages of the 2023 Campaign, which will touch numerous Italian cities in which Sant’Egidio is actively present (from Rome to Naples, from Genoa to breaking latest news…), and that will see us busy together. In this difficult time of economic crisis which sees a general impoverishment of many Italian families, there is a real need to promote networks of solidarity which support those who are poorest and in difficulty. The right to health and care is a fundamental right, which must always be made possible. Only thanks to the collaboration of different realities can hope be restored to many and a better future can be built»

In the complete eye clinic set up thanks to the technical equipment donated by Essilor for the occasion – with the support of important associations such as il Circle of Saint Peterl’Order of Maltathe Ark Project Foundation e Track 95 – over 800 people in total will be visited by the team of ophthalmologists and orthoptists coordinated by Schiano Lomoriello, doctor of the Bietti Foundation, the only ophthalmological IRCCS in Italy. The same institution assures people who need it the continuation of medical care free of charge.