StrettoWeb

Rome, April 19. (beraking latest news Salute) – “The discussion on mRna cancer vaccines is too early a discussion”. The recently released news of an imminent arrival “represents a speculative launch. I understand that research needs publicity and publicity brings resources to do it, but saying things in certain contexts, speculating on people’s needs means acting too early. In my opinion that of cancer vaccines is a field of great development but there will be nothing concrete in the next ten years?. Thus told beraking latest news Salute Filippi de Marinis, director of the Thoracic Oncology Division of the European Institute of Oncology in Milan and President of Aiot (Italian Thoracic Oncology Association) on the sidelines of the press conference ‘Lung cancer: another promise kept? promoted today by Merck Italia, in Rome, for the Italian launch of tepotinib, a once-daily oral therapy for adult patients with advanced stage non-small cell lung cancer.

?Prevention in the field of oncology, and in particular for lung cancer, is always very important. The superfast CT? – a new type of scan that lasts very little and has the advantage of reducing the level of radiation to which one is exposed by 90% – allows for the identification of lesions that have not produced symptoms. And if there are no symptoms, there are no metastases either. Therefore, without symptoms and small lesions, the surgeon can still intervene with the oncologist to try to get to surgery”. “Surgery d’emblée as soon as the diagnosis of small lesions, surgery done after medical therapy and medical therapy done after surgery, all this together – he explains – increases survival in these cancer patients and all preventive diagnostic methods are they absolutely indispensable in order to be able to carry out surgery?.