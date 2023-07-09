Dealing with Shoulder Pain: Combining Physiotherapy and Regenerative Medicine for Joint Recovery

Title: Effective Treatment Options for Shoulder Pain: Physiotherapy and Regenerative Medicine

Introduction:

Shoulder pain is a common ailment that can greatly impact an individual’s quality of life. As the shoulder acts as a crucial connection between the arm and the trunk, any discomfort or injury in this area can be highly uncomfortable. One of the most common shoulder injuries is the rotator cuff injury, which can lead to tendinitis or tendinosis. If left untreated, these injuries can result in chronic pain and even complete tendon rupture.

Identifying the signs of shoulder tendonitis:

When experiencing pain in the front of the shoulder radiating to the arm, it is likely that the supraspinatus tendon is affected. Simple movements can become extremely painful, making daily activities such as reaching high shelves or personal hygiene tasks challenging. With persistent or recurring pain, it is crucial to seek specialist care for early detection and prompt treatment to prevent further damage.

A treatment combining physiotherapy and regenerative medicine:

Successful treatment for shoulder injuries typically involves a combination of physiotherapy and regenerative medicine. Dr. Carlos Jarabo, the medical director of Cres Clinic, explains that these injuries can be caused by sudden arm movements or falls. Chronic injuries in the rotator cuff may result from repetitive microtrauma when elevating the elbow above shoulder height. Initially, patients may experience pain with movement, but over time, the discomfort becomes more constant and difficult to relieve. In such cases, anti-inflammatory drugs or pain relievers might be necessary. Bed positioning during sleep can also be affected, leading to a decline in sleep quality and rest.

Benefitting from physiotherapy and regenerative medicine:

Physiotherapy helps prevent the formation of calcifications caused by chronic inflammation in the tendon, while regenerative medicine aims to restore joint functionality. Cres Clinic’s team of professionals specializes in regenerative medicine and ensures safe and effective treatments. Regenerative medicine involves using biological material extracted from the patient themselves, which eliminates the risk of rejection and avoids the need for hospitalization. This treatment method has also shown success in addressing symptoms of osteoarthritis in other joints, such as the knee and hip.

Conclusion:

For individuals experiencing shoulder pain, it is essential to consult specialized healthcare professionals for early detection and accurate diagnosis. Cres Valencia Clinic, located at Ciril Amorós street, 34, offers a range of treatment options including physiotherapy and regenerative medicine. Improve your quality of life and find relief from shoulder pain by scheduling an appointment at 963 51 61 99.

