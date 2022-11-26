Visits made by candlelight to denounce that the government has forgotten them. Because the maneuver – they argue – has forgotten about them, about family doctors, who will not receive any form of help to deal with the increase in costs, due to high energy prices and rising inflation. “We had asked to be considered on an equal footing with the businesses or some Education professional – has explained Sylvester Scotti (pictured below), national secretary of the Federation of General Practitioners (Fimmg) -, so that we were given help with energy costs and raw materials that we pay for in our surgeries. Compared to the other categories of professionals who adjust the rates to the costs incurred, ours is a service public regulated by an agreement with the National Health Service“. Scotti then specifies that “in the presence of a non-renewal of the contract, blocked in 2018, we have steady income 4 years ago, but the costs are very up to date. Yet the problem is completely ignored. We are ethical, social, public utility companies that do not produce margins”. The Fimmg protest initiative will take place “at certain times and for a few weeks”, during which “our studios will be lit by candles. A way to remember our requests to the institutions and also to explain to patients the unease of the professionals“, has explained Scotti.

In recent days, the health sector has rejected the Meloni government’s budget which, for this sector – doctors, hospitals and trade unions unanimously support – does not guarantee adequate resources, thus jeopardizing the very stability of the health system, already in strong suffering from a shortage of doctors and nurses. Just the latest budget law, in the auspices of white coats, should have brought a breath of fresh air to public health but, according to the figures allocated, they say, this was not the case. The allocation of 1.4 billion euros to deal with the expensive bills in hospitals e health facilities it is “a sign of the government’s attention towards the requests made but it can only be a part of the funding intended for Healthcare” because “that money will only be enough to cover the bills“, explains the president of the Italian Federation of health and hospital companies Improve. So much more is needed. The total resources allocated to Healthcarethe extra 2 billion euros allocated for 2023, underlines the president Fiaso“to date they are not sufficient to fill the definancing decennial of the sector: Italy, in terms of resourceshas remained steadily below many others European countries and these 2 billion are used precisely to pay the bills eh costs of inflation and therefore to maintain health care at the same levels as previous yearsbut not to make progress. Instead, it is necessary to return the Ssn at the center of public policies”. In addition to resourceshowever, Fiaso also asks interventions legislative that unlock the expenditure ceiling envisaged for personnel stopped in 2004, in order to be able to hire in the aisle medicieven specialists, nurses e operators.

On a war footing are then the labor unions medici, veterinarians and health managers, who speak of a NHS reduced to the status of “terminally ill” and have already announced the state of agitation. At the Health of 2023they denounce, “certainly more resources are allocated, but for bills, vaccines and anti-drugs Covid, not for services and staff. Even the promised indemnity for doctors of Emergency room is postponed to 2024. Nothing for the 2019-2021 employment contract and no funding for the 2022-2024 one ″. There Healthcare publish “it continues to remain out of the country’s priorities” according to Nino CartabellottaPresident of the Gimbe Foundation, while the president of Federation of Medical Associations (Fnomceo), Filippo Anelli, defines the resources as insufficient and asks to fully link the 2 billion allocated to the increase in the salaries of doctors and healthcare professionals, to make the profession more attractive. Criticisms for the scarce resources allocated to the sector also come from CGIL and by various politicians. “There is a lack of money for healthcare: at least 6 billion immediately, to better pay our doctors and nurses, and 37 billion from Mes that come from Europe,” he said Maria Elena Boschi (Italia Viva). Clear the position of Beatrice Lorenzin (Pd), according to which the right has “given up investing what little there is where it was most needed, i.e. on the income not pensions and on health care, which is in danger of collapsing”. He also attacks the ‘sanitary’ maneuver Mariolina Castellone (M5S): “With the Conte2 during the pandemic we invested 13 billion euros and another 17 billion are expected from Pnrr. In short, it is the comment of Mariastella Gelmini (Action), “dedicating only two billion euros to healthcare means not taking care of those who care for us”.