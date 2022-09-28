Home Health death in less than a month
Health

by admin
Died at 23 from a mysterious virus in less than a month. It is the tragic fate of Elena Spironello, a girl “sunny, always smiling and with the innate desire to help those who lived around her”: she died last Sunday in a bed in the Angelo hospital in Mestre where she was hospitalized . She snatched away too soon, and too quickly from the affection of her loved ones.

THE ILLNESS

In the first weeks of September she had been suffering from high fever and bronchitis, bilateral bacterial pneumonia resulted. Then a virus letale it would reach her brain after two weeks of hospitalization.

THE PAIN OF THE FAMILY

The family destroyed by grief recalls the great commitment of her daughter in the parish and social areas: at the end of August she had participated in the Rimini school camp. Elena had already obtained a three-year degree and was attending the course for the master’s degree also at Ca ‘Foscari. The family is well known: both parents are in fact teachers of the Salesian San Marco Institute at the Gazzera in Mestre, the father Carlo is a manager. He also leaves behind two sisters Arianna and Angela, and his brother Fabio. A mourning that also involves the “Giuseppe Berto” high school in Mogliano, attended first by Elena and now by a sister: “The entire school community has tightened, with immense grief, around the family for the very painful and premature loss of Elena, brilliant girl former student of this high school ».

GOODBYE

Elena’s funeral will take place on Thursday 30th, at 3.30 pm, outdoors next to the parish church of Gardigiano (or, in case of bad weather, in the church of Peseggia).

