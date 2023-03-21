Home Health Death of Francesco Ripa di Meana — Health
He was general manager of various health and hospital companies in the country and in the region. In Emilia-Romagna he led the Local Health Trusts of Piacenza and Bologna and the Irccs Rizzoli Orthopedic Institute

March 20, 2023 – “Francesco Ripa di Meana was an appreciated doctor and manager of Emilia-Romagna health care, a professional with a prestigious curriculum and great humanity. Direct protagonist of that renewal of our public health which has rewarded the skills to guarantee a regional health service that is increasingly attentive to the needs of citizens”.

That’s what he says Stefano Bonaccinipresident of the Emilia-Romagna Region, after the news of the disappearance of Francesco Ripa di Meana.

“The commitment, passion and dedication that he put into every position he held, even in our region, were well known – continues the president. On my own behalf, that of the Regional Council and of the entire Emilia-Romagna community, I express my closeness and deepest condolences to the family and loved ones”.

Ripa di Meana was general manager of various health and hospital companies in the country and, in particular, in Emilia-Romagna he led the Local Health Authority of Piacenza (2002-2008), the Local Health Authority of Bologna (2008-2015), the Irccs Rizzoli Orthopedic Institute of Bologna (2015-2016).

