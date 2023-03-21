EA has doubled down on minors again. Following the previous “The Sims 4: High School Years”, the new expansion pack “The Sims 4: Growing Together Expansion Pack” (The Sims 4 Growing Together Expansion Pack) also allows EA has simultaneously updated the main program, focusing the main highlights on the newly added, unprecedented “baby” stage in this expansion.

But do you think these kids were the ones who got murdered in the “The Sims 4: Growing Up” expansion pack?

Don’t be naive, the torture suffered by the adults in this game is really unique. During the game, the author has witnessed several overworked and collapsed parents caught between work and family. Regardless of the original family, now is your chance to try parenting in this expansion!

Yes, your mother is too busy to shave her legs

When it comes to babies, veteran players may think that it is the existence that can’t even see the five senses clearly, but the newly added “baby stage” this time is a brand new content after the original baby cradle stage and before the toddler stage.

This is another initiative that the Sims series has never tried since the first generation. I think that from the first generation of children who will never grow up, to the new four-part series of babies, toddlers, children, and teenagers, it can be seen that the EA team has a lot of attention to it. The amount of development of minor content is also very large.

scared baby eating feet

A unique baby, whether the combination of personality x eccentricity creates an angel or a devil

Each “baby” has its own personality from the moment it leaves the cradle. In addition to a total of six personalities such as sensitive, calm, and emotional, it is also accompanied by eighteen random quirks to be discovered by the player.

Every personality and quirk may have its own side of angels and demons. Early babies may only challenge your sleep time, but I don’t know where the creativity (and courage) of EA has set a “do not like to be held” A quirk, babies with this quirk will get angry as long as they are picked up, so most parents and him can only maintain a spy-to-spy relationship that can be seen from a distance but not touched.

A dizzying array of emotional responses

A lot of “first times” have been added in the baby stage, including turning over for the first time, talking for the first time, eating a specific food for the first time, etc. The details are so many that the author just manipulates Dad to make dinner, and then jumps out Two or three new achievements.

Moreover, different babies’ reactions to the same thing may also be greatly different due to personality or eccentricities. Parents will need to respond to different children in order to avoid hearing the voices of their children’s broken hearts (I strongly suspect that the development team Some of them just got a lin’er and want to share this “joy” with you).

Tiger mums and dads, don’t you want a top-notch baby?

The parenting style determines the parent-child relationship. It is only natural for a father to spoil his daughter, right?

This time, the family relationship is also very delicately portrayed. The relationship between individual family members exists independently but influences each other. The parenting style will also determine the relationship between parents and children.

If the father is very strict with the children, but the mother is very loose with the children, the children may automatically do their homework when they are with the father, and they will be happy and relaxed when they are with the mother. This will also affect the accumulation speed of the friendship value between the parents and the children ( Just hope the parents don’t end up disbanding due to differences in parenting concepts).

Dad, don’t you treat me a little bit differently…huh? You say cute is justice?really

Of course, in addition to parent-child family relationships, the expansion pack of “The Sims 4: Growing Up” is also very vivid in the portrayal of siblings.

Children of similar ages are more likely to play together and become intimate, but at the same time they are more likely to develop a comparative psychology;

When one of the children performed well, in addition to praising his performance, if the parents did not pay enough attention to the children outside the light, this kind of sadness may always accompany the children in their hearts and affect the subsequent relationship between parents and siblings (on Cain’s psychological shadow area).

The best way to maintain (and break) a sibling bond, Mario Kart

In addition to parents and children, siblings, you have no other growth process. emotional trauma Have a good relationship?

The “Sims 4: Growing Up” expansion pack extends from the family to the family. The newly added “Visitor System” allows family tree relatives who expand with the game time The three uncles and six aunts who must be called out), can easily carry a suitcase to your house and go all out to make a sense of presence.

If you just moved here and you are unfamiliar with the place and have no relatives, you also have a “system-preset weird uncle”, who will come to your house for three days and three nights for nothing as soon as you make a phone call.

Hello everyone, (free babysitter) Uncle Kyle is here to hug!

The magic of this visitor is that he fully implements the concept of “your home is my home”; from eating and sleeping to snatching the TV to taking care of the children, your family just has an extra roommate who doesn’t pay the rent.

But the visitor function is also very practical to add this unfamiliar relative (who didn’t know him on the road) into the life of the villain’s family, which strengthens the interaction between the family.

Oh my god, are you going to be cooking dinner tonight?

Memories kill “milestones” and always remember those precious first times

The various contents mentioned above by the author make the gameplay of simulating minors very rich, but can you still remember all the memories of your youth? This is where the newly added “Milestone” system in this expansion comes in handy.

Do old players still remember the memory system of “The Sims 2”? The newly added “milestone” system is similar to an enhanced version of the memory system. Players can view these major events that have happened by age or memory type.

And although the baby is the highlight of the expansion pack of “The Sims 4: Growing Up”, the milestone is the existence of the villain’s life;

Milestones record growing moments, including learning to fart sounds

Whether it’s a bicycle learned as a child (The author who only learned to ride a bicycle in college was injured) The first life exploration during adulthood (or the first time to have sex with neighbors), record the villain’s life in all aspects;

Unlike the second generation, which categorizes memories into “good” or “bad” memories, all “mileage” is memorable and adds more uniqueness to each Sim.

Here I have to praise EA’s performance. “The Sims 4: On the Road to Growth” completely reproduces the bits and pieces that will be encountered in the growth process (of course there are traumas), and the villain’s personality is also improved because of these differences. to another level.

A large number of interactive details let the author have a brand-new experience of this old series. It can be said that this “The Sims 4: On the Road to Growth” makes the villains the most vivid group in the series.

For all you simulation gods who are keen on manipulating people’s hearts, this time the “Sims 4: On the Road to Growth” expansion pack is definitely a good thing worth your money.