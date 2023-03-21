In recent weeks there has been a lot of talk about infections group A strep in children. Since December last year, international organizations such as the ECDC (European Center for Disease and Control) and the WHO (World Health Organization) have recorded, especially in children under ten years of ageand increase in cases compared to previous years. What worries, even if it rarely occurs, is above all the so-called “invasive” form of the infection (abbreviated iGas), which can cause even serious complications and which therefore it should not be underestimated. True, but at the same time you have to avoid unnecessary alarmism: for example, When is it really useful to use a swab to trace the presence of the bacterium? Is it advisable to do it at home or is it better to rely on healthcare professionals? Antibiotic therapy, in the event of a positive test, is always necessary? Let’s see what the experts suggest.

Tampon yes, but when and how

It is important to first remember that this bacterium it is commonly found on our skin and internal mucous membranes, without necessarily causing an infection. The swab remains a fundamental diagnostic tool, given that the symptoms of Streptococcus infection, first of all the sore throat, are very similar to those caused by other pathogens, including viral ones. However, viral sore throat, viral sore throat is usually accompanied by other symptoms such as a cold, conjunctivitis, hoarseness or diarrhea.

AND uselesswe read on the website of the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital, give antibiotics to children with a positive swab but who do not have symptoms of the disease. Nor is it recommended, according to a document from Sipps (Italian Society of Preventive and Social Pediatrics), to a second swab after completion of antibiotic therapy. The important thing is to keep an eye on the symptoms.

Only in the presence of symptoms and a positive swabthe experts of the Child Jesus still remind us, it is necessary to start a specific antibiotic therapy to fight the infection. Furthermore, as explained by a Health newspaper Antonino Reale, pediatrician at the Bambino Gesù hospital in Rome, it is important to keep in mind that the test must be carried out by lowering the tongue and repeatedly rubbing the swab on the tonsils, otherwise the risk is that of obtaining a false result (false negative in this case). For this it is It is advisable not to do it at home and instead rely on a healthcare professional or pharmacist. Royal explains, always a Health newspaperalso that “There is a high frequency of children who are healthy carriers of strep. If we performed swabs during all months, each child would be asymptomatic carrier 2-3 times a year”

The therapy

Antibiotic therapy has above all the function of prevent possible serious complications of Streptococcus A infection in children. However, Sipps experts point out that delaying the start of therapy for a few days wait for the result of the swab (up to a maximum of nine days from the onset of symptoms) does not increase the risk of complications. In the end, not all antibiotics are good, since many streptococci are resistant to antibiotics that belong to the macrolide class. In any case, the golden rule of relying on the pediatrician and of avoid DIYboth as regards the swab and, even more so, for the choice and start of therapy.