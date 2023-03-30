MeteoWeb

Pseudomonas aeruginosa is on the alert in the United States. A strain of these bacteriaresistant to drugs, is at the origin of serious infections which caused the vision loss in 8 people, 3 deaths e 4 operations for the surgical removal of the eyeball. The infections are related to the use of artificial tears of widely used brands. The alarm was raised by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) which is working with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and state and local health departments to investigate the outbreak.

According to the CDC, the infection has been reported in 68 patients who used various artificial tear products and eye drops in at least 16 states. Bacteria, which the CDC describes as “largely drug resistant“, are associated with multiple types of infections, including eye infections. According to health officials, all 68 patients reported using different types of eye drops before noticing symptoms, prompting recalls of three brands: EzriCare Artificial Tears, Delsam Pharma Artificial Tears and Delsam Artificial Eye Ointment.

The outbreak strain, carbapenem-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa (VIM-GES-CRPA), the CDC said, had never been reported in the United States prior to this outbreak. US authorities advise patients who have used these products to seek immediate medical attention if they experience any signs or symptoms of an eye infection, which may include: yellow, green, or clear discharge from the eye, eye pain or discomfort, redness of the eye or eyelid, sensation of something in the eye, increased sensitivity to light, blurred vision. At this time, the CDC does not recommend testing patients who have used the product but do not have any signs or symptoms of infection but are encouraged to report adverse effects and ask their physician for alternative treatment options.