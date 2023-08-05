Defeating Depression Naturally: Exploring the Power of St. John’s Wort

Defeating depression with natural remedies is possible thanks to a plant: let’s find out more about St. John’s wort

It is usual to use the word depression for situations of sadness or simple episodes of stress. Depressive disorder, however, does not coincide with the definition we use for a simple isolated case as it reiterates over time. Symptoms of depression affect cognitive, emotional, volitional, behavioral and even physical areas. Despite what is often said, depressed people don’t always commit suicide, in fact almost never.

Usually we realize that a person close to us is depressed, noticing in him a constant tiredness, apathy, physical discomfort, irritability, increase or loss of appetite, loss of pleasure in doing things he used to love, great difficulty in doing anything, increased or decreased sleep and headaches.

In subjects who are affected, sometimes some cases of major depression can appear after months of no symptoms. In many, the more severe episodes increase with age. However, there are treatments to keep the situation under control.

Fighting depression with St. John’s wort: how it is possible

St. John’s wort is a herbaceous plant which arises spontaneously in the summer in Europe, North America, Asia and Africa. It is better known by the name of St. John’s wort. If you rub its petals, it creates a red juice, which has been defined as a reference to the saint’s blood. It is also called a devil slayer, because it keeps away evil spirits, demons and witches.

St. John’s wort is used to combat various pathologies, such as nervous restlessness and bacterial infections. However, lately, it is used to treat minor depressive disorder. Therefore it can be recommended in isolated cases or in people with mild depression. Unfortunately, someone who has bouts of major depression and suffers from it constantly is not suitable.

How come it helps to beat depression? Why it has antidepressant, but also sedative and anticonvulsant properties. It is able to lower the pain threshold and its oil is excellent for healing wounds, also counteracting inflammatory processes. Its efficacy in antidepressant treatment has been confirmed, but it is relative to a certain dry, standardized extract with a certain composition.

It has demonstrated an ability superior to the placebo effect, moreover, it has had the same response as some drugs intended for the defeat of depression. However, it hasn’t been tested in long-term treatment, so we can’t know if, used as a therapy, it can last over time.

Clinical studies have not revealed any dangers in the consumption of St. John’s wort, although, side effects are manifested by gastrointestinal disturbances, allergic reactions, fatigue, and restlessness. It can also cause rashes, but usually only in people with a particularly fair complexion. It also interacts with drugs, for example, enhances the action of antidepressants but modifies the effectiveness of other drugs. For this reason, before starting a treatment with this plant, it is better to consult a doctor.

