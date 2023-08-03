Delicious recipe for a light summer side dish!

Looking forward to a bountiful cucumber harvest? A Chinese cucumber salad is a super refreshing alternative to the classic and makes for a delicious change on the table? How do you prepare the salad and how can you refine the recipe?

Crunchy, delicious and very healthy – cucumbers are THE summer vegetable par excellence and it is hard to imagine our diet without them. Light, fresh and packed with flavor – the Chinese salad will definitely become your new favourite, we promise!

Chinese cucumber salad

In summer we always crave light dishes that are quick to prepare and don’t weigh heavily on the stomach. Whether it’s as a flavorful side dish or a low-calorie dinner, Chinese cucumber salad is perfect for the summer months!

Ingredients for 4 servings

2 medium cucumbers 20 grams sugar 30 ml light soy sauce 10 ml rice vinegar 10 ml chili oil 2 cloves of garlic 1 tsp chili flakes 1 tsp sesame seeds 1 tsp salt A handful of fresh coriander

preparation

Wash the cucumbers and pat dry with a kitchen towel or kitchen paper. To make the dressing, place the sugar, salt, rice vinegar, chilli oil, and soy sauce in a bowl and stir until the sugar is completely dissolved. Place cucumbers on a cutting board and pound them several times with a rolling pin or pestle until they tear open. Smashing the cucumbers actually makes them better absorb the dressing later. Then cut the cucumbers into bite-sized pieces and place in a large salad bowl. Finely chop the garlic cloves and coriander. Add the dressing and garlic to the cucumbers and mix well. Garnish with chopped coriander and voilà – your Chinese cucumber salad is ready.

How to store the lettuce?

If you made too much Chinese cucumber salad, don’t throw it in the trash right away. It can easily be stored in an airtight container for 2 to 3 days. But here’s a little tip – so that the salad doesn’t get too watery, first sprinkle the cucumbers with sea salt and let them stand for 10-15 minutes. However, Chinese cucumber salad doesn’t freeze, so don’t make large batches.

Chinese Cucumber Salad: TikTok Recipe

Whether for recipes; Hairstyles or fashion trends – TikTok has become the ultimate source of inspiration. Therefore, we will tell you how to prepare the Chinese cucumber salad like on TikTok.

Ingredients for 4 servings

6 baby cucumbers 1 tbsp light soy sauce 1 tsp rice vinegar 1 tsp sugar 1 tbsp red chili flakes 1 tbsp toasted sesame seeds 2 cloves of garlic A splash of water

preparation

Place the cucumbers individually between two chopsticks and slice, but do not cut all the way through. Then turn the cucumbers with the uncut side up and cut slightly diagonally. Finely grind the sesame seeds in a blender or in a mortar. For the dressing, whisk all the ingredients together in a bowl and pour the sauce over the cucumbers. Let the Chinese cucumber salad rest for 10-15 minutes and enjoy!

refine the recipe

Chinese cucumber salad also tastes really good in the original version. However, tastes are always different and that is why we have a few ideas for you on how you could refine the recipe.

To make the cucumber salad gluten-free, substitute tamari for the soy sauce. If you don’t consume sugar, you can use maple syrup or erythritol instead. For a crunchier touch, add some roasted peanuts.