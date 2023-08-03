The Holy Quran is the most honorable and greatest book in the universe

Ismail Filali

Books and volumes will not suffice us, and language will not help us, no matter how eloquent it may be, to talk about the greatness of the Noble Qur’an, for it is the true and clear book, which God Almighty made a miracle for His Prophet Muhammad, may God bless him and grant him peace. And it is the word of God that He spoke with the truth in the way that befits His majesty and greatness, and God did not send down from the sky greater or more majestic than the Noble Qur’an, and God Almighty has told us that the Qur’an is as it is glorified on earth, so it is glorified in the sky that only the purified ones touch, and it is not celebrated. Except for the pure angels, the pious believers, and the pure and righteous.

The greatness of the Noble Qur’an is manifested in God’s praise of His dear book in many verses. He described it as great, noble, wise, clear, dear, and blessed… This is a testimony from God Almighty of the loftiness and wisdom of the Qur’an. And his destiny is higher than all the books of God Almighty, because of his being a miracle that remains on the face of eternity as long as the heavens and the earth remain. The trustworthy spirit, Gabriel, peace be upon him, sent it down to the master of creation, Muhammad, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, from God Almighty to guide all people through it and bring them out of darkness into light, so many virtues gathered in the Great Qur’an, including: It is the best of heavenly books, and the best of angels and messengers was revealed by Gabriel. Al-Amin, peace be upon him, on the best of God’s creation, Muhammad, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, is the leader of the best nation that brought out Arabic for people, the best language and the most eloquent of all. From here, the Great Qur’an was the constitution of Muslims, their law, and their straight path, and it is God’s firm rope, His permanent guidance, His sermon to His servants, and the sign of the truthfulness of His Messenger, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, that remains until the end of the world. The jinn to produce the like of it when the Almighty says: “Say: If mankind and jinn gathered together to produce the like of this Qur’an, they would not produce the like of it even if it was bite each other at noon » (Al-Israa). Therefore, it would not harm the great Qur’an to burn copies of it from some fools with black souls and hollow hearts; These extremists are the remnants of the Crusaders who have been carrying out provocative acts by burning copies of the Holy Qur’an in Denmark and Sweden since 2017, which amount to crimes of hate, intolerance and violence; This is an insult to Islam and Muslims, and affects the feelings of more than a billion and a half Muslims, and this would inflame feelings of anger and hatred between religions and peoples and grow the trend of terrorism… These extremist practices that contradict the values ​​of respect for the other, freedom of belief, human rights and basic freedoms are issued by those who harbor a deep-seated hatred for Islam and Muslims. And they represent the gang of Islamophobia, intolerance and hatred. What is strange and controversial is that the governmental authorities in these two countries authorize these untouchables to carry out such criminal acts against Islamic sanctities under the pretext of protecting the right to freedom of expression. But on the other hand, they confiscate the right of Muslims to protect their sanctities.. And if their freedom of expression is far-reaching and has no limits, then this does not mean burning the Qur’an, which is considered an inherent right of Muslims. These reckless behaviors do not serve the values ​​of tolerance and coexistence shared by societies in general, but rather push for extremism. And instability because it is considered a blatant aggression against Muslims…

The reaction of free Muslims came against these reckless behaviors by organizing mass demonstrations in many countries, in which millions of newspapers were raised.. and all Islamic organizations denounced them. Some countries also summoned their ambassadors from these two countries in protest against the burning of the Holy Qur’an, and community associations organized Al-Madani boycotted its commercial products and incurred heavy losses. The Qatari businessman, Mohammed Al-Attiyah, also ordered the withdrawal of Swedish products from all branches of the stores he owns called “Al-Baladi Market”, which is one of the largest stores in Qatar.

But the strongest response to this heinous and unjustified crime is Morocco’s initiative at the United Nations, where on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, the United Nations General Assembly adopted, unanimously, its 193 members, a resolution submitted by Morocco, against burning copies of the Holy Quran and hate speech; This decision strongly condemned all acts of violence against people on the basis of their religion or beliefs, as well as any such acts against their religious symbols or sacred books. The adoption of this historic resolution is considered extremely important, at this time, which is characterized by the exacerbation of hate speech in all its forms and dimensions against Islam and Muslims, and the consensus obtained by all members of the Assembly embodies respect and appreciation for Morocco’s role as a regional and global pioneer in the field of advancing the values ​​of peace, tolerance and dialogue. Religions and cultures… Now it remains for a UN law to be drafted that criminalizes and punishes anyone who dares to burn the Holy Qur’an or harm the personality of the Messenger, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him. He holds the countries that authorize these cowards to burn him accountable in front of mosques and embassies of Islamic countries and in public squares; At a time when these countries cannot bear the burning of cloth of their flags in front of their embassies.

In conclusion, we must admit that we, as Muslims, at the present time and in this endemic era in which confusion and confusion are mixed, we are losing large parts of our values ​​and morals associated with the Noble Qur’an, which was the creation of the Messenger, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, or as Aisha, may God be pleased with her, says, was our Qur’an. walks on the ground; Therefore, Muslims must cling to it in word and deed, and work to implement its rulings by coming up with its orders and avoiding its prohibitions, just as we must not abandon the Qur’an in our homes and mosques and furnish libraries with it and put it on shelves. In the universe, because there is no defect in it, there is no deficiency in it in any way, not in its words, nor in its meanings, so it is perfect in all aspects, and great in all the meaning of the word, because there is no lie in its news, nor in its commands and prohibitions. Tampering. And that everything mentioned in the Qur’an of monotheism, prophecy, rulings and obligations is true and true, and falsehood does not come to it from before it or from behind it … The greatness of the great Qur’an is in the greatness of its house, may His majesty be glorified. A mountain you would have seen humbled and cracked for fear of God” (Al-Hashr). Blessed are the memorizers of the Great Qur’an, the pious of souls, of high virtuous morals, who fear God in secret and in public…

