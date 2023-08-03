Woman Falls Victim to Immigration Lawyer Scam, Loses $8,000 in Pursuit of Humanitarian Sponsorship

Title: Woman Falls Victim to Fraudulent Immigration Lawyer Promising Family Sponsorship

In a shocking turn of events, Vilma Alarcón, a resident of the United States, has come forward to recount her harrowing experience of being scammed out of approximately $8,000 by an individual posing as an immigration lawyer. The fraudulent lawyer had promised to assist Alarcón in securing a sponsor for her family to immigrate to the United States under humanitarian grounds.

The deceitful individual, whom Alarcón found on social media platforms where their immigration services were advertised, charged a staggering $1,500 per person for their supposed expertise. Alarcón had already paid $7,800 and was expecting to make another payment once the approval was granted. Regrettably, the promised parole approval never materialized, and the scammer vanished into thin air.

Alarcón reveals that all communication with the imposter lawyer took place through private messages on Instagram and WhatsApp. However, once the final payment was made, the individual ceased all contact, leaving Alarcón in limbo. She stated, “When I made the last transfer, he never responded to me by any means,” expressing her disappointment and realization that she had fallen victim to a vulgar scam.

While the nationality of the woman was not disclosed in her statements, it remains uncertain if authorities have identified and apprehended the fraudster responsible for the despicable act.

Alarcón’s case is not an isolated incident, as several people have fallen prey to various forms of fraud since the commencement of the humanitarian parole program in January. These scams exploit individuals by falsely promising to expedite immigration processes, primarily targeting individuals in search of sponsors.

Experts warn the public to remain vigilant and take note of essential points to avoid falling victim to such fraudulent schemes. Firstly, it is crucial to acknowledge that no legitimate immigration attorney will offer a potential client a sponsor. The responsibility of finding and managing a sponsor falls solely on the interested party.

Immigration lawyer, José Guerrero, emphasizes that “The person who comes to your office looking for a service already has to bring a sponsor or that person is a sponsor.” Additionally, individuals should be cautious if offered assistance in bypassing migration processes in exchange for money. Guerrero further adds, “If a person pays another person to be their sponsor, that is fraud; you cannot pay to have a sponsor.”

Furthermore, individuals should be wary if they are asked to make transactions to personal bank accounts, transfer funds through gift cards or alternative payment systems, such as Zelle.

According to data from the Department of Homeland Security, as of June, nearly 160,000 individuals from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela have legally arrived in the United States through humanitarian parole. Of this number, over 38,000 Cubans have received approval to travel to the United States, with more than 35,000 successfully reaching US territory.

It is important to note that the future of the humanitarian parole program hangs in the balance as it faces litigation from 20 red states in a Texas federal court. The trial is slated to begin on August 24, with a verdict expected by year-end.

As incidents of immigration fraud continue to undermine the hopes and dreams of individuals seeking a better life in the United States, it is imperative for authorities to intensify their efforts in identifying and bringing these scammers to justice. In the meantime, potential immigrants are urged to exercise caution and seek legal advice from reputable sources to ensure they are not taken advantage of in their pursuit of a better future.