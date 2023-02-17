news-txt”>

No disclosures and the deed was not classified. This is essentially what Undersecretary Andrea Delmastro would have said during the interrogation, which lasted about two hours, carried out before the prosecutors in Rome as part of the investigation that sees him under investigation for disclosure and use of official secrecy for the affair relating to the intervention in the Chamber by the vice president of Copasir Giovanni Donzelli on the affair of the anarchist Alfredo Cospito. According to what is learned Delmastro, defended by the lawyer Giuseppe Valentino, answered all the questions of the prosecutor Francesco Lo Voi to whom he announced that he will shortly file a brief.

The undersecretary, leaving Piazzale Clodio, did not want to answer the reporters, limiting himself to saying “good job”.

“We immediately asked for the resignations of Delmastro and Donzelli due to the political and institutional seriousness of their behaviour. Nordio’s words in the Chamber aggravated their situation. Resignations are the only way out regardless of the decisions of the magistrates” . The secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, writes it on Twitter.

“I think it is serious that undersecretary Delmastro has not resigned and with him also Donzelli. Undisclosed information has been used to attack the opposition in Parliament and this is a very serious act. Delmastro will answer to the prosecutor who has opened a file and we continue to ask that Giorgia Meloni not shy away from her responsibilities, she is no longer the leader of the party, but the first female prime minister of this country, so we expect her to serve the interests of the citizens and not of the party”. This was stated by Elly Schlein, candidate for the National Secretariat of the Democratic Party, this morning at the University of Calabria in Rende.