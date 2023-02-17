Home News Government Petro rejects that Daniel Ortega stripped opponents of nationality
News

Government Petro rejects that Daniel Ortega stripped opponents of nationality

by admin
Government Petro rejects that Daniel Ortega stripped opponents of nationality

The information added that “These measures violate the right to nationality, contemplated in a set of international legal instruments, including, among others, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the American Convention on Human Rights, a treaty to which Nicaragua is a State party”.

In the last eight days, 317 Nicaraguans were stripped of their nationality, including Bishop Rolando Álvarez, sentenced to more than 26 years in prison after refusing to be exiled by the government of President Ortega along with 222 political prisoners released and expelled to the United States on February 9.

It may interest you: Government filed an addition to the General Budget of the Nation

In a new list of 94 Nicaraguans declared stateless, announced Wednesday, the writers Sergio Ramírez and Gioconda Belli, as well as the former commander of the revolution Luis Carrión.

According to the resolution of the presiding magistrate of the Managua Court of Appeals, Ernesto Rodríguez, these Nicaraguans had been accused by the Public Prosecutor for the crimes of conspiracy to undermine the national integrity in real competition with the crime of spreading false news through information technology and communication, all to the detriment of the State of Nicaragua and society.

See also  Nicaragua, an ambassador from Ortega breaks the silence and denounces: "In my country there is a dictatorship. Impossible to defend it"

You may also like

They dismantle a billboard that promoted sex tourism...

Women spend 2.68 million in 8 years of...

Members of “Los Maracuchos” captured for the murder...

A Tesla Model 3 in Wenzhou is suspected...

Are they selling horse meat in Valledupar? Concern...

Auto prime, express automotive aesthetics

Hundreds of Elderly Protest Chinese Government Cuts to...

Subjugation project, a serious commitment to ‘total peace’

They send to jail a young man who...

China CDC’s latest reminder: Norovirus enters a high-incidence...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy