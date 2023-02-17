The information added that “These measures violate the right to nationality, contemplated in a set of international legal instruments, including, among others, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the American Convention on Human Rights, a treaty to which Nicaragua is a State party”.

In the last eight days, 317 Nicaraguans were stripped of their nationality, including Bishop Rolando Álvarez, sentenced to more than 26 years in prison after refusing to be exiled by the government of President Ortega along with 222 political prisoners released and expelled to the United States on February 9.

In a new list of 94 Nicaraguans declared stateless, announced Wednesday, the writers Sergio Ramírez and Gioconda Belli, as well as the former commander of the revolution Luis Carrión.

According to the resolution of the presiding magistrate of the Managua Court of Appeals, Ernesto Rodríguez, these Nicaraguans had been accused by the Public Prosecutor for the crimes of conspiracy to undermine the national integrity in real competition with the crime of spreading false news through information technology and communication, all to the detriment of the State of Nicaragua and society.