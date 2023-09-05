Dengue Infection Reported in Brescia: Municipality Initiates Anti-Mosquito Intervention

Suspected Case of Dengue Triggers Mosquito Control Measures in Brescia

Brescia, Italy – A suspected case of Dengue has been reported in the city of Brescia, prompting local authorities to launch a widespread anti-mosquito intervention in the affected area. The Municipality announced the start of this targeted intervention in the via Savoldo area following a report from the local Ats (Local Health Authority).

Dengue is a flu-like disease caused by a virus that is typically found in tropical and subtropical countries. It is transmitted through the bite of certain types of mosquitoes, with no direct transmission from person to person, according to the Municipality’s statement.

In line with the national plan for prevention, surveillance, and response to arboviruses issued by the Ministry of Health, measures will be implemented to contain the mosquito population as potential carriers of viral diseases in the vicinity of the potentially infected person.

Starting from 6 am tomorrow, Tuesday 5 September, the Municipality of Brescia will conduct a mosquito disinfestation treatment within a 200-meter radius from the home of the individual suspected of contracting the virus. The goal is to rapidly and significantly reduce the population of these vector insects, mitigating the risk of a hypothetical contagion.

The intervention will cover all public areas and subsequently extend to external private areas. The Municipality urges maximum cooperation from residents during the operation and advises against entering the treated areas until the disinfestation process is completed. It is also recommended to keep windows and doors closed and suspend the operation of air exchange systems. Pet owners are advised to keep their pets indoors during this period.

Furthermore, the Municipality advises washing furniture and children’s toys that may have been exposed to the treatment with common detergents, using washable or disposable gloves. Vegetable gardens will not be affected by the disinfestation, and residents will be able to use internal/private courtyards five hours after the treatment.

The Municipality of Brescia stresses the importance of community collaboration to ensure the success of these measures and the safety of all residents. It has called on the public to adhere to the guidelines provided and cooperate fully with the ongoing interventions.

Dengue is a serious health concern, and swift action is crucial to prevent the potential spread of the disease. The Municipality of Brescia remains committed to safeguarding the well-being of its residents and will continue working closely with health authorities to monitor and address the situation effectively.

