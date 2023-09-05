Anna Sergi awarded by the European Society of Criminology – News

Anna Sergi, professor at the Department of Sociology at the University of Essex, in England, has been awarded the “Early Career Award Esc 2023” of the European Society of Criminology (Esc) “for the remarkable scientific contribution – reports a note – of a criminologist European in the first ten years of his career”. The award committee has in fact recognized that the “heavy work” of the Calabrian professor not only meets but exceeds the standard of “exceptional scientific production”.





After graduating from the Liceo Classico Gioacchino da Fiore in Rende and graduating from the University of Bologna, Anna Sergi continued her studies in England where she defended her doctorate in 2014 at the University of Essex, and where, four years later, she became Senior Lecturer and then was promoted to Full Professor of Criminology.





“This award strengthens my European identity as a researcher and I am thrilled – said the Calabrian scholar – for the fact that my scientific production, as well as my strong desire to contribute to the critical knowledge of my Calabria through my research work, have been recognized”.





In the reasons for the award it is underlined that, in addition to academic publications – 7 volumes, 37 articles in international journals and 24 book chapters – the scholar has written a more personal volume, based on her growing up experience in Calabria: ‘Chasing the Mafia. ‘Ndrangheta, Memories and Journeys’. In this volume Sergi mixes travel report, memory and academic analysis to reveal how the ‘Ndrangheta has become the most powerful mafia in Italy and one of the most powerful in the world. In 2023, Professor Sergi also published the volume entitled ‘La ‘Ndrangheta’ in Italian, in the “Mafie” series of the Corriere della Sera and the Gazzetta dello Sport.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

