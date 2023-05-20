Dermatitis, obesity and cholesterol, did you know that they are treated with probiotics? How to choose the right ones

Obesity and high cholesterol are two conditions that often go hand in hand, and there are various treatments, among which the help of probiotics stands out.

Probiotics are not medicines, but as we know they are the “good” bacteria that are good for the body. But perhaps not everyone knows that they can cure numerous conditions and pathologies.

Usually if we have a disorder we think we are “sick” and therefore in need of treatment; this is obviously correct, and it is right to go to the doctor if there is something wrong. It is also true, however, that in recent years people have “discarded” alternative and/or preventive solutions to drugs, perhaps thinking that the latter were effective.

Well, surely medicines, when they are needed, save our livesbut we must also remember that their abuse can be very dangerous for public health (see antibiotic resistance) and that we can also take care of ourselves naturally.

For example some experts they remind us that for some conditions/diseases we can – as well as prevent – ​​also take advantage of the beneficial action of probiotics. That’s how.

Dermatitis, obesity and cholesterol? They are (also) treated with probiotics: studies

Surely we have all taken probiotics to feel better, perhaps after an antibiotic treatment, or to improve intestinal health. For some time now, Science has agreed that keep our microbiota healthy protects us from the onset of numerous diseasesbut we may have some uncertainties about the “how” to take care of it.

Some experts from the Probiotic and Nutrition Study Center of Trieste give us some useful suggestions.

Probiotics against obesity – According to a very recent study, carried out in 2021, some isolated strains of probiotics would act on several fronts and defeat obesity. In fact, their action would regulate the sense of hunger, any inflammation that causes all the nutrients to be assimilated and would speed up the metabolism. All this together would be healthy, as well as making you lose weight and therefore also reduce the risks inherent in this condition. The probiotic capable of giving all this is the Bifidobacterium Longum 1472 .

(the information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies or publications in medical journals. Therefore, they do not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)

