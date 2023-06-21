Dessert so delicious that after eating it for 1 week you will want more

There is nothing better than a delicious dessert to round off a meal and impress your guests.

If you feel like trying a really delicious dessertthen, you just have to follow this delicious recipe.

The origins of dessert

Il dessertin general, it is a sweet course that is served at the end of a meal both at home and away from home.

In fact, the term in question derives from the French verb serve which, in Italian, sounds like clear away.

It is certainly a habit now rooted in time and which is carried out in many parts of the world. In fact, when you go to a restaurant, this last tasty dish cannot be missing from the menu.

However, like many other dishes in the modern era, in reality, even the dessert has very distant origins. In particular, according to historians, already during the Middle Ages there was a custom to serve the so-called dessert.

Il medieval banqueton the other hand, was something that was given a lot of importance, since it had a valence both religious That politics.

In practice, the food was considered to be real gift of Godand, depending on the abundance of which it was characterized, even an expression of wealth.

The banquet, however, in those days was also seen as a sort of ceremony where there were even shows made up of music and magic numbers.

So when the dessert arrived at the end of the meal, it too could be considered as a display of opulence.

However, to talk about dessert, intended as a pastry dessert, we have to wait for the arrival of the Renaissance. In fact, it was precisely in those decades that they experimented new culinary products and that it also spreads it Brown sugar.

Returning to the present day, however, this word does not only include sweets, but also the fruitfresh or dried and various types of cheese.

Be that as it may, if you also want to try cooking a delicious dessert to amaze your diners, then, you have to take a look at the recipe that we present below.

Dessert all flour

Equipment

3 bowls

whip

electric whisk

baking dish 27×18

baking paper

kitchen brush

1 pot

Ingredients

5 eggs5 tablespoons sugar3 egg whites60 grams sugar1/2 lemon170 grams flour3 apples50 grams butter1 teaspoon vanilla sugar3 tablespoons cornstarch600 ml milkApple jamCoconut.

Instructions

First of all, place three egg yolks in a bowl, add 2 tablespoons of sugar, and mix with the aid of a whisk, until the mixture is smooth.

In another bowl, pour the whites of the three eggs, 60 grams of sugar and the juice of half a lemon.

Beat everything with an electric whisk for about 7 minutes.

Now, pour the contents of the other bowl into this one with the egg white. Jumbled up.

Add the flour, and mix again.

Pour everything into a 27×18 baking dish, lined with baking paper.

Bake in the oven for 25 minutes at 180 degrees.

Peel three apples and cut them into slices.

Then, put 50 grams of butter and 3 tablespoons of sugar in a pan. Melt and add the apple slices.

Cook over low heat for 10 minutes, with the lid on.

In another saucepan, combine 1/3 cup sugar, 1 teaspoon vanilla sugar, and 3 tablespoons cornstarch.

Mix with a whisk and then add 5 cups of milk. Cook over medium-high heat until boiling, stirring.

Pour everything into a bowl and add the apples.

Place a slice of bread in a cake tin as shown in the figure and pour the mixture over it. Close with another slice of bread.

Leave in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.

With a kitchen brush, spread the apple jam on top of the dessert and garnish with coconut powder.

Your apple dessert is ready.

Drinks to combine with this dessert

If you are not very familiar with the stove, you will see that it will not be very difficult to prepare.

With regard to drinks to matchif you don’t have teetotalers at home, you can opt for both a glass of Müller Thurgau Passito Valle Isarco DOC or for one of Pinot Grigio Terlano DOC.

