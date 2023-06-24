Determining pests in the garden: the 10 most common types!

We’ve put a lot of time and effort into sowing seeds and tending young plants, and then these pests come and eat everything we’ve grown. However, there is also good news. Most of these insects have been around for decades, so there are proven ways to keep them off your plants. First of all, you have to find out what kind of pests you are dealing with. If your plants are infested, you should use as little pesticides as possible. Toxic insecticides not only endanger human health, but also eliminate the predatory insects that help keep pest populations in check. In the following, we will tell you how to identify the most common pests in the garden. This knowledge is vital for both novice and experienced gardeners and will ensure a healthy, productive harvest at the end of the season.

Determine pests in the garden – beetles

This is one of the most common bugs eating your plants in June.

The Colorado potato beetle (Leptinotarsa decemlineata)

While the Colorado potato beetle (or Colorado beetle) will eat almost anything, it is particularly fond of the nightshade family, which is why potatoes are often the hardest hit by this pest. These beetles are easily recognized by their rounded body and bright orange-black stripes. The females are very prolific breeders, laying between 20 and 60 eggs at a time. Most of the damage to potatoes and other nightshade crops (peppers, eggplant, and tomatoes) is caused by the larvae, small orange-colored insects with a black head and rows of black spots down the sides. They eat very quickly and over time can cause complete defoliation of the plant.

Once the larvae hatch, the damage to a plant can be devastating. Because they have developed resistance to chemical and biological control methods, adult beetles are notoriously difficult to eradicate. Therefore, alertness and speed are your strongest weapons against the Colorado potato beetle.

Here you will find the other important species of beetles flying in your garden in June.

Identify bugs in the month of June – caterpillars

Recognize the caterpillars in your garden from these pictures!

Cabbage white caterpillars (Pieris outside)

Cabbage white caterpillars are about 2-3 cm long, pale green with a thin yellow stripe down their back. Adult animals have up to four black spots on their otherwise white wings.

To feed, the caterpillars gnaw holes in the leaves of kale, kohlrabi, radishes, arugula, radishes, and other leafy greens. It is notoriously difficult to catch them in time to prevent damage to valuable crops such as broccoli and collards. It takes careful inspection of the plant’s leaves to find these small, green caterpillars once they hatch from their eggs. Put up some bird feeders to keep the pests away.

Lesser Frostmoth caterpillars (Operophtera brumata)

Frost moth caterpillars gnaw holes in leaves, flowers and new growth – attacks of this magnitude can damage young trees. Damage to fruit trees can reduce yield and lower quality.

The term “frost moth” is used for a variety of species in which the adult moths hatch and lay eggs between November and April. Female moths hatch from pupae in the ground, climb tree trunks, and lay their eggs on branch tips. The caterpillars of these moths hatch in spring, when the buds open, and feed on the leaves of deciduous trees and shrubs, as well as almost all types of tree fruit. The most common hosts are apple, pear, plum and cherry trees. In addition to oak, beech, hawthorn, rose, hazelnut and elm, many other attractive trees also serve as hosts.

Determine pests in the garden – caterpillars of the box tree moth (Cydalima perspectalis)

If you have problems with your box trees, it is very likely that the plants have been infested by the caterpillars of the box tree moth butterfly.

The original home of these caterpillars is East Asia. When gardeners find webs and caterpillars on box trees, this is an indication of the box tree moth.

The caterpillars are greenish-yellow on hatching and their heads are black. Older caterpillars, which can grow up to 4 cm long, have a greenish-yellow body and are striped with strong black and thin white bands. The caterpillars feed on boxwood leaves, building a web for themselves. Plants, especially freshly cut ones, may show dying spots. The caterpillars can also peel the bark off trees, causing them to branch.

detect plant lice

These plant lice conquer your garden in June.

aphids (Aphidoidea)

These little pests top the list because they are ubiquitous and often cause problems in gardens. Aphids are tiny bugs that feed on plant sap by sucking it from leaves and stems. The honeydew, a delicious, sticky substance they secrete, not only attracts ants but also promotes fungal diseases. Aphids are carriers of diseases and spread them while feeding on plants. Honeydew, leaf wilt, leaf yellowing, and black, sooty mold residue are all symptoms of an aphid infestation. The vermin can often be found on roses, chard, elderberry, chili plants, melons, beans, potatoes, etc

Common vermin – scale insects (Coccoidea)

Scale insects are something you’ve seen many times without realizing it. These insects are experts at camouflage, being able to camouflage themselves with tiny body structures that resemble the natural parts of the plants they eat. Scale insects often show up as growths or bumps on the leaves or other non-lignified parts of a plant. They share a common ancestor with mealybugs and aphids, but their tough exoskeleton gives them an advantage. The larvae are tiny, soft, crawling insects with threadlike mouthparts. The adult females look like hard or soft lumps on stems, leaves, or fruit, and the males are tiny, flying insects. Scale insects are widespread across Europe and can be found on a variety of fruits, houseplants, shrubs and trees. The scale insects can cause yellowing, leaf drop and possible death of the infested plants. Honeydew is another secretion that lands on the fruits and plants.

Successfully identify pests – Mealybugs (Pseudococcidae)

Mealybugs (also called mealybugs) are closely related to aphids, but have a waxy outer covering and feed in a similar way. However, the waxy outer covering gives mealybugs a fluffy rather than soft appearance. Both indoor and garden plants are susceptible to the stunted growth, wilting, and yellowing caused by mealybugs.

Recognizing blackflies – thrips (Thysanoptera)

The insects that feed on plant saps can disfigure and discolor virtually any plant species. They sometimes cause white spots on leaves and petals and leave behind microscopic particles of black feces. You can often find these pests on plants – orchids, gerberas, tomatoes, peppers, aubergines, cucumbers and others

white fly (Aleyrodoidea) determine

The whitefly, an insect with triangular wings, can hide in the cracks in the leaves of your garden. You’ll recognize them if you startle them – they will then rise in a white cloud. Tomatoes are the preferred target of these garden pests, but they are also found on peppers, citrus fruits, and other similar plants. They feed on plant saps and cause leaf damage. Whiteflies are known to transmit disease and make plants more susceptible to a number of other problems. Therefore, it is important to get rid of an infestation as quickly as possible, before the effects become unbearable. To get rid of whitefly, release ladybugs.

spider mites (Tetranychidae)

Although spider mites are invisible to the human eye, their fine webs give away their presence. Leaves can discolor, streak, and fall off the plant if the pests are not eliminated. Spider mites are small arachnids that feed on young, delicate plant tissue (e.g. beans, cucumbers, potatoes and roses) and leave behind a fine web. Sometimes you can see them, but often they are too small to distinguish from the background (some are no bigger than a dot on a piece of paper). They pose little danger to humans, but can cause serious damage in gardens if their populations explode.

