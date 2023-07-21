Moxibustion|TCM|treat acupuncture points with heat | Gesundheit-Aktuell.de

With moxibustion, acupuncture points are warmed up by burning off dried leaves of the medicinal and spice plant Artemisia vulgaris (mugwort). The effect of heat on the acupuncture points stimulates the meridian system and allows blocked body energies (Qi) to flow again.

The leaves of Artemisia vulgaris are dried, cleaned and used for treatment as a loose herb or in a highly crushed form as a cotton-like powder. According to the traditional idea, the warming, yang-strengthening and moisture-dispelling effects are primarily used to treat cold, wind and moisture-related illnesses. According to Western ideas, the local supply of heat stimulates regional increased blood circulation and metabolic activity. The main areas of application for moxa therapy are weakness after chronic diseases and diseases of the respiratory tract such as chronic bronchitis and asthma, as well as chronic diarrhea and reactions to exhaustion.

The moxa treatment is used today in the form of cigars, small cones or attachments. With indirect moxibustion, there is no direct contact between the moxa herb and the body. Instead, slices of ginger are placed on the acupuncture points and ignited on top of this small cone of dried mugwort. As soon as the patient feels a feeling of heat in the acupuncture point, the cone is pushed to the next acupuncture point. Each point is heated several times until the skin is noticeably reddened.

Direct moxibustion involves burning moxa directly on the skin, which, depending on the duration, also leads to burn blisters. In another application of indirect moxa treatment, the therapist ignites a moxa stick rolled in thin paper, so-called moxa cigars, and brings the glowing tip to the acupuncture point to about half a centimeter until the patient feels a distinct heat sensation. Then he removes them again briefly, approaches and repeats this at a total of different points until the skin at the points is clearly reddened.

With needle moxa, a piece of moxa wool is attached to the end of a specially shaped needle and ignited. The needle thus conducts the heat of the burning mugwort powder directly into the tissue. And also moxa patches, whose adhesive side is coated with medicinal herbs, are stuck on the acupuncture points and generate a heat reaction.

