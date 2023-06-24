Home » Blanco Palamera seeks the ballad of the future in “Delicado”
Blanco Palamera seeks the ballad of the future in “Delicado”

Blanco Palamera present “Delicado”, a ballad as tender and melodic as it is virulently frontal, co-produced by Crnds, which cannot be described in any other way than as a “ballad from the future”. In it, the duo becomes “sensitive and bastard at the same time. A tender kiss and a push towards the most divine emptiness.”

Illuminating the ballad of the future, Blanco Palamera gets sensitive and bastards at the same time in “Delicado”, a new single that they have composed and co-produced with the Galician producer Crnds and that is, at the same time, a tender kiss and a push towards the future. most divine emptiness

Blanco Palamera will be performing today at the festival Tomavistas (June 24) and tomorrow they will pass through Barcelona (June 25, Razzmatazz 3), to continue their tour in San Vicente Do Mar (August 18, El Náutico), Sarria (Lugo, August 19, Ribela Love & Nature) and Pontevedra ( August 26, Rio Verbena Festival).

