Diabetes 5 habits to adopt to avoid the risk of getting sick

To be able to avoid certain problems such as diabetes is doable: discover tips to preserve your health.

There are some pathologies that unfortunately remain with us for life after they arise, as in the case of type 2 diabetes.

Il Type 2 diabetes is a chronic disease characterized by the body’s inability to properly use insulin, the hormone that regulates blood glucose levels. It is also the most common form of diabetes.

Type 2 diabetes: how to recognize it and how to manage it

In type 2 diabetes the pancreas produces insulinbut the body is not able to make full use of it, so you have a excessive accumulation of glucose in the bloodi.e. hyperglycemia. Type 2 diabetes is due to both genetic and environmental factorsbut the main risk factors can be modified thanks to the right habits avoid the risk of occurrence of this pathology. Older age and metabolic syndrome also increase the chances of developing type 2 diabetes.

The accumulation of glucose in the blood can cause increased thirst, urge to urinate more often, unexplained weight loss, blurred vision, slow healing of wounds and weakness. However, sometimes the symptoms are not obvious at first. If not controlled effectively, can cause long-term damage to various organsincluding cardiovascular (heart attack, stroke), renal (renal failure), ocular (diabetic retinopathy and blindness), and peripheral neuropathies (sensitivity changes in limbs).

The diagnosis is based on blood sugar measurement fasting or glycated hemoglobin. Lifestyle changes (diet, physical activity) and sometimes medications are needed to keep blood sugar under control and prevent complications.

To avoid developing diabetes there are 5 tips very easy to follow: