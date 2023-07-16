Diabetes, does the consumption of unrefined flour prevent its appearance? – breaking latest news

The reduced consumption of whole grains, and yogurt combined with the excessive consumption of rice, red meat, potatoes, sugary drinks are linked to an increased risk of diabetes

My mother and her siblings have type 2 diabetes mellitus and so I’m afraid it might come to me too. I would do everything possible to avoid it and I have read that the most important thing to do is eat unrefined flours. It’s really like this?

Answers Lucia Briatore DiabetologistAsl 2 Savonese, Pietra ligure, Association of Diabetologists (Amd) (GO TO THE FORUM).

Diet is certainly a factor that influences blood sugar variations and the risk of developing type 2 diabetes mellitus. This chronic disease can be prevented with a healthy lifestyle, but despite this it has been known for some time, people with diabetes continue to to increase worldwide. For this reason, the scientific community is trying to understand which are the factors on which to act more to counter the diabetes pandemic.

Foods associated with increased cases of diabetes

In a recent study published in Nature Medicine it was calculated that around 70% of new cases of diabetes in the world are caused by a non-optimal diet. The researchers of this study measured in detail which were the unhealthy eating habits that most frequently led to diabetes: in 26% of cases it was the reduced consumption of whole grains, in 24% an excessive consumption of rice and refined wheat flour and in 20% an excessive consumption of processed meats and sausages. Other factors identified: excessive consumption of red meat, potatoes, sugary drinks and low consumption of yoghurt. These incorrect eating habits lead to type 2 diabetes mellitus either through a direct effect on blood sugar levels or through an effect mediated by the increase in body weight. In fact, obesity is an increasingly frequent cause of diabetes in the world.

Food to be saved

So what to do? From a global point of view, research such as this can help direct political choices so that “healthier” foods become accessible in terms of diffusion and economic cost to the majority of the population. As far as the individual is concerned, knowing which eating habits have a greater influence on the risk of developing diabetes can help to make informed choices, guided by science and not by beliefs or other interests. No food is absolutely off limits, but to prevent diabetes, those containing refined flours, processed or red meats, and added sugars should be kept to a minimum. Unfortunately, many pre-cooked or pre-packaged industrial foods, which are increasingly on our tables, have these characteristics. Returning to your question, the best cuisine we can choose to prevent diabetes and for our health in general consists of fresh foods, simply prepared by composing whole grains, white meats, legumes, seasonal vegetables and fruit.

